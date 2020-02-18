Watch the trailer for Steven Spielberg’s rebooted ‘Amazing Stories’ series

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories for Apple TV+ has been released — check it out below.

The upcoming anthology series reboots Spielberg’s 1985 show, which ran for two seasons across 45 episodes.

Spielberg will act as an executive producer on the show, alongside Lost producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who will be co-showrunners.

Advertisement

Amazing Stories will offer five episodes starring Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the late Robert Forster. Watch the trailer below.

The official synopsis describes Amazing Stories as follows: “From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.”

The platform also offers other star-studded shows including Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, JJ Abrams’ Little Voice and newsroom #MeToo drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell.

In the world of film, Steven Spielberg is gearing up to release his much-anticipated remake of West Side Story, due for release this coming December. The film will star Ansel Elgort as Tony and newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria, as well as Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 film.

Advertisement

Amazing Stories will air on Apple TV+ on 6 March.