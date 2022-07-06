‘Stranger Things’ creators say spin-off series is not about Eleven, Steve or Dustin

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the upcoming spin-off series will not be about Eleven, Steve or Dustin.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the brothers admitted that they don’t yet have a full plan for the proposed spin-off, but said it would “1000 per cent different” to the original series.

“I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff, or that it’s another number,” said the Duffers. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

They continued: “The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

The pair also revealed that they intend to hand the spin-off to a different showrunner, saying: “Hopefully we find that right person to pass the baton to while we go on to do new stuff.”

Also on the podcast, the Duffers discussed what inspired them to make Stranger Things in the first place, claiming it was their response to the wealth of “dark” and “grounded” films released in the 2000s.

“I get when people say [Stranger Things is] just a love letter or homage to these films, but really it was more us trying to recapture that style of storytelling, or that storytelling sensibility that seemed to have gone out of fashion,” they said.

“We moved into the 2000s, and I love Chris Nolan, but everything became dark and real and grounded. We wanted to bring back that more not ironic, sincere, adventure, family storytelling that just seemed to have gone [away] – with the exception of Super 8, nobody was doing [it]. And Super 8 was kind of a one-off.

“I loved Super 8 but then it was just gone. No one else did it. And I do think there was an appetite – or that’s what I hoped – for this type of storytelling, so that really more than anything is what it is, is trying to stay in that zone.”

Elsewhere, Sadie Sink recently opened up about season four’s “heartbreaking” ending for her character Max Mayfield.