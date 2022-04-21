‘Stranger Things’ creators tease spin-off plans: “We have some ideas”

The creators of Stranger Things have offered some hints as to what could await the residents of Hawkins beyond its final season.

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, recently confirmed that the show will end with season five – but have continued to hint that spin-offs are already in the pipeline.

Speaking to SFX, the brothers admitted they felt the show had “a lot more gas left in the tank,” while adding that nobody – including Netflix – knows exactly what they have in store just yet.

Advertisement

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?'” Matt explained.

“I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Ross added: “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done,” before teasing: “I do think we have something pretty exciting, so we’ll see.”

Noah Schapp (Will Byers) also told SFX: “I know I am – and I’m sure everyone else is – up to do whatever. And we’ll definitely be back for spin-offs and whatever else they can throw at us.”

Stranger Things season four is divided into two volumes, with the first set to be released on Netflix on May 27 and the second on July 1, 2022. The season consists of nine episodes in total.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (April 18), Millie Bobby Brown described Stranger Things season four as the most difficult she’s ever filmed, teasing what to expect from Eleven’s storyline.

Speaking to Collider, Brown explained how Eleven’s storyline is different to the other characters in tone, especially in contrast to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) who has what’s described as the “more playful side”.