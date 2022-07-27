David Harbour thought ‘Stranger Things’ would be a disaster: “We thought no one would watch it”

Stranger Things star David Harbour has admitted that he thought the show would be a disaster.

During a recent appearance on BBC One’s The One Show, the Jim Hopper actor was asked if he ever expected the sci-fi Netflix series to become the huge hit it is today.

“Not at all,” he told presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. “I remember when we were shooting the first season down in Atlanta. Netflix had given us a budget of about $20.

“Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, about episode four we were shooting, and she was like, ‘I don’t think it’s gonna work’.”

He continued: “I was like”, ‘What!’ So by the time we wrapped up filming I thought we wouldn’t get a second season. We’d be the first Netflix show ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it and it was gonna be a disaster.’

In reference to the show bringing Kate Bush‘s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ back into the charts, Jones jokingly replied: “And here you are, I mean nobody’s more surprised than Kate Bush to be fair.”

“You’re welcome, Kate!,” laughed David.

Bush has reportedly pocketed $2.3million (£1.9million) in streaming revenue and downloads since her song featured in season four of Stranger Things. The surge in popularity saw it break three Guinness World Records, reach Number One in Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland, and, at one point, become the most-streamed song on the planet.

‘Running Up That Hill’ also remained at the top of the UK charts for four weeks, with Bush describing it as “a bit surreal”.

Elsewhere, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that they have gone back to re-edit past episodes of the show.