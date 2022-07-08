NewsTV News

Stranger Things’ Duffer brothers making new live acton adaptation of ‘Death Note’

The brothers are also planning two major 'Stranger Things' spin-offs

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Duffer Brothers
The Duffer Brothers - CREDIT: Getty

Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer bothers are making a new live action adaptation of Death Note for Netflix.

Netflix previously released a live-action Death Note movie in 2017, directed by Adam Wingard and starring Nat Wolff.

Now, Netflix have announced that the Duffer brothers will make a new live adaptation of the Manga story.

Advertisement

While details of the project are sparse as yet, it will be a live-action television adaptation of the manga and anime classic.

The brothers recently announced a new production company called Upside Down Pictures, which will create more film and television projects for Netflix.

Some of those unveiled include a new original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount TV.

There are also plans for a new stage adaptation set in the Stranger Things universe and a live-action Stranger Things spin-off based on an original idea by the brothers.

Advertisement

According to the Duffer Brothers, their new company will seek to create the kind of stories that inspired them growing up – “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism”.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the brothers recently teased plans for the Stranger Things spin-off. “I’ve read these rumours that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it’s another number,” they said. “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

They added: “The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it. There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement