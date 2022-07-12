‘Stranger Things’ fans can call Argyle with Surfer Boy Pizza number

The Surfer Boy Pizza number shown in Stranger Things connects to a special Easter egg recording from Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

The stoner character, who was introduced in the show’s fourth season, becomes the best friend of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) after he moves to California. In the show, Argyle works for Surfer Boy Pizza and borrows the company van to help rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

The phone number 805-45-pizza (or 805-457-4992) is shown on the side of the van throughout the fourth season, which actually connects to a pre-recorded message when dialled.

Advertisement

As confirmed by NME, Argyle answers the call by introducing himself, before he places you on hold to explain a complicated order to a co-worker.

In the message, Argyle says: “Brochacos, I just got another order before this dude on hold called it’s super specific, like weird specific. You ready? So first, it’s got to be six inch crust and it’s got to be super yellow. I don’t know, don’t ask me man. That’s what they said. And then we got to get the red sauce, just up to the edge on the crust. So don’t go over.

“And next they want, and this is really important, four chops of white mozzarella, three habaneros nice and bright orange, two green pepper slices, got to let the habanero sing man. And then one, just one, piece of blue cheese on top. Now I know it’s strange. Blue cheese is damn near mould. But hey, have you tried it? Try before you deny bro. Ok that’s all I got. Did you get the order? Yeah, cool.”

Argyle then briefly returns to the phone to thank you for holding, before he hangs up.

While it’s unclear if this connects to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the show pulled a similar trick following the third season – allowing fans to call Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) who reveals he’s been trying to call Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

Advertisement

Along with the fifth season, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer are working on a spin-off and stage play based on the Netflix series, as part of their new production company Upside Down Pictures.