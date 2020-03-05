Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard surprised by Hopper revelation in season four teaser

Finn Wolfhard has addressed Chief Jim Hopper appearing in the first trailer for season four of Stranger Things when the character was presumed dead at the end of the last installment.

The actor, who portrays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series, told NME that he was surprised to see Hopper (David Harbour) in the clip.

“I think that was planned, because there’s only so much time that you have before people start to find out that David Harbour is back on set and start talking about it. I think Netflix just kind of nipped that in the bud very early,” he said.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even know that [the trailer] was coming out until I posted it on Instagram! So I was excited. I knew Hopper was alive, I just didn’t know that trailer was coming out. So now I’m just really excited for everybody to see it.”

Season three saw some major characters leave the show. It was presumed that Hopper, Hawkins’ chief of police, had perished in the line of duty during the Starcourt Mall fire until the season four teaser showed him very much alive (building a railway track somewhere in a very cold and frosty environment).

In a press release, Netflix said: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.”