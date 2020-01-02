‘Stranger Things’: Watch Millie Bobby Brown’s throwback cover of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown kicks off the new decade by sharing a throwback clip of herself singing Adele‘s ‘Someone Like You’.

Gripping a pink microphone in front of a TV that shows Adele performing the song, the actress posted an old home video that sees her belting out the emotional number when she was just seven years old.

“at the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I’d be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change,” she wrote on Instagram.

“this decade has been life changing, like seriously,” she continued, recapping her rise as an actress. “I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I’ve been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things.”

Looking ahead, she added: “I’m turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I’m living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever.”

Watch Brown’s throwback clip below:

In other Stranger Things news, star David Harbour has called his character Hopper a “rough guy” who “needed to die”.

Season three of the Netflix show ended ambiguously for the police chief, with many questions over whether he’ll make it to the upcoming fourth season.

Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed the UK’s most top 10 watched shows of 2019 – and it’s good news for hits such as After Life, The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things.