‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink discusses Max’s future following “heartbreaking” season four ending

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about the “heartbreaking” ending to season four.

In the two-and-a-half-hour-long finale, Sink’s character Max Mayfield was gruesomely mangled by the mind-stalking Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), leaving her broken body in the hands of long-time love interest Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

“It really is just so sad,” Sink told Entertainment Weekly. “When you’re putting yourself in that moment and then you’re with someone like Caleb, who I’ve known since I was very little, sometimes things can feel very real on that set. It was very emotional.”

Although Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was able to bring her back to life, Max wound up in a deep coma, one from which she may never awake.

On what the future holds for her character, Sink added: “I’m not sure where we’re going and what Max’s state is. It’s definitely all up in the air right now. I’m just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she’s doing.”

The actress also discussed the episode’s “heartbreaking” use of Moby’s 1995 song ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die’, which previously featured in the season one finale when Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) tried to resuscitate Will (Noah Schnapp) in the Upside Down.

“[Series creators] the Duffers definitely love using that song,” she said. “I feel like it was even playing on one of the [takes] on the day. Not the actual death scene, but when Eleven is pulling from all of Max’s memories and trying to revive her.

“When we were filming that, the Duffers had that song playing. I knew that they were going to use that song and they knew that they were gonna use that song because it is tied to the Stranger Things world in a way.

“It usually signals that something wrong is happening. It definitely stirs up a lot of emotions in me, personally.”

Elsewhere, the Duffer brothers recently addressed Millie Bobby Brown’s suggestion that the show needs to kill off more of its main characters.