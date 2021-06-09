‘Stranger Things’ season 4 adds four new cast members

The fourth season of Stranger Things is set to include four new recurring characters.

The hit Netflix series has confirmed the addition of Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar), and Grace Van Dien (The Village), according to Variety.

McNulty will play newcomer Vickie, a “fast-talking band nerd” who is potentially set to provide a new love interest for one of the show’s original characters. Ting Chen will play Ms. Kelly, a popular and empathetic guidance counsellor.

Truitt will play Patrick, a school basketball jock, while Van Dien will play Chrissy, lead cheerleader at Hawkins High – both of whom seem to have perfect lives until dramatic events take them down a darker path.

The four new cast members join eight others confirmed in September last year, including A Nightmare On Elm Street legend Robert Englund.

Watch the latest teaser trailer for the new season of Stranger Things below.

Earlier this year (February 14), Finn Wolfhard claimed that the show’s upcoming fourth season will be the “darkest” yet.

Speaking to CBC Listen, the actor – who plays Mike Wheeler – provided an update on what fans can expect from the show’s return.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he explained. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made].

“Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”