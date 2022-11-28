The ending of Stranger Things season five was supposed to happen in season two, the show’s creators have revealed.

Discussing the unexpected success of the Netflix series’ first season and the stakes they felt from there, Matt and Ross Duffer said they have since kept back some elements of “this bigger world” for season five.

“The success of season one freaked us out and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing. But it was way too much — [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [10 times],” said Ross at WGFestival, according to Netflix.

“For season five, we’re pulling from a lot of those big season two ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in season two,” he revealed.

The Duffer brothers recently teased the ending of season five, and said that it was while making season two that they realised their “overall plan” for the series.

“We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago, and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead,” Ross said. “I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”