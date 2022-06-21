Watch the action-packed trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season four’s final two episodes

Stranger Things season four has released its first full-length trailer for the remaining two episodes. You can watch it below.

Released today (June 21) by Netflix, the trailer gives us an action-packed look at the season’s “epic conclusion”, with the different groups of characters all readying to face their respective dilemmas.

The trailer begins with an ominous warning from Dr. Martin Brenner AKA Papa, who tells Eleven that her friends are “not prepared for this fight” and that “Hawkins will fall”.

“My friends need me,” says Eleven, to which Brenner replies: “You’re not ready.”

Although she may not have fully returned to her old self, Eleven appears to have regained some of her power. The telekinetic hero looks to be leaving her training early as she prepares to take on Vecna, the demon-like being who is terrorising and gruesomely murdering the teens of Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Hopper, Joyce and Murray still appear to be fighting their way out of Russia, but it seems they’ll be finishing off the captive Demogorgon before they leave.

The trailer is backed by a dramatic cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which recently claimed the Number One spot in the UK singles charts, thanks to it featuring heavily in season four of the sci-fi series.

Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four on May 27. The remaining two, which includes a two-and-a-half-hour finale, will arrive on July 1.

Season four has broken viewership records for Netflix, becoming the streaming platform’s most-viewed, English-language show of all time. According to the streaming giant, season four amassed 781.04 million hours viewed in its first two and half weeks, breaking the record previously held by Bridgerton season two.

Stranger Things is currently second place in Netflix’s all-time viewership records, with the Korean series Squid Game amassing 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days.