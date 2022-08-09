‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo.

Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.

Together, the trio join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. True to its anthology form, Fargo’s fifth instalment enlists a new ensemble, this time telling the story of a 2019 kidnapping set somewhere in America’s Midwest.

Advertisement

While an official premiere date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that series creator Noah Hawley will return to Fargo as an executive producer, alongside additional producer credits for the Coen Brothers – who directed the original 1996 Fargo film upon which the series is based.

Specific plot details for Fargo’s fifth season remain relatively sparse, but FX chairman ​​John Landgraf last week revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the new instalment is “particularly comedic this year.”

“It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it,” Landgraf said.

Keery joins an array of stars who’ve appeared as cast members across Fargo’s run. Throughout the years, the crime drama has featured the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst and Chris Rock, the latter of whom led the series’ most recent iteration — dubbed in NME‘s four-star review as “a typically off-kilter tale of vengeful siblings and rival mob bosses”.

On the music front, Keery last month released ‘Gloom’ via his solo project, Djo. The single joined June track ‘Change’: both are from the actor and musician’s forthcoming sophomore album ‘Decide’, which is set to arrive on September 16.

In a 2020 interview with NME, Keery discussed his follow-up to ‘Twenty Twenty’, citing a range of artists who inspired him during lockdown. “We’ve been cranking away, working on another group of songs to hopefully put out another record in the next year or two”, Keery said.

Advertisement

“I’ve been watching a bunch of the Hayao Miyazaki movies, and all the music that’s in those movies is so incredible.”