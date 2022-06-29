‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke says “fuck the Supreme Court” following abortion ruling

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has made her feelings clear about the US Supreme Court following its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (June 28), the actress, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, opened up about her mother’s history with abortion. You can watch the interview below.

In preparation for the show, Hawke revealed that she spoke to Thurman about a Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote in 2021, in which the Pulp Fiction actress described having an abortion in her late teens.

Advertisement

“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Hawke told Fallon.

“My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”

Hawke continued: “Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court.”

Hawke’s words were cheered by the audience, and while she was bleeped for using an expletive, Fallon told her multiple times: “You can absolutely say that.”

Hawke replied: “I can say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on.

Advertisement

“But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did,” she added.

In Thurman’s op-ed essay, she shared for the first time that she had an abortion in her late teens in Germany.

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced,” the Oscar-nominated actress wrote.

Elsewhere, pop star and actress Selena Gomez recently called on men to “stand up” against the US Supreme Court’s ruling, sharing information on how the public can actively challenge the verdict.