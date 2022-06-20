‘Stranger Things’ was inspired by ‘Game Of Thrones’ villain Night King for Vecna

Stranger Things villain Vecna was inspired by the Night King in Game Of Thrones, the Netflix show’s makeup designer has revealed.

BAFTA-winning designer Barrie Gower explained to Digital Spy that Matt and Ross Duffer had looked to the villainous character from the HBO show for inspiration.

“Their brief, really – they were fans of our work from Game Of Thrones, and the character we did, the Night King. And they were also fans of recent work we’d done for Chernobyl for HBO as well, with all the radiation-burn victims,” Gower explained.

“For season four they were after an iconic villain, and I think they almost wanted a mix of those two approaches. I think they were basically after their own Night King for Stranger Things.”

In terms of the differences, Gower explained that it came down to dialogue and stayed firmly within the Stranger Things world.

“I think they were after a menacing character, and somebody who had a similar presence to the Night King. Obviously Vecna has a lot of dialogue, which the Night King doesn’t,” he said.

Speaking to NME about the conclusion of Stranger Things after season five, co-creator Matt Duffer said: “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.”

Vol.2 of Stranger Things season four premieres on Netflix on July 1.