‘Succession’ confirmed to end with season 4

Succession will end after its upcoming fourth season, creator Jesse Armstrong has confirmed.

The multi-award winning HBO drama debuted in 2018 and will air its highly-anticipated fourth season next month.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Armstrong confirmed that the new season would be the show’s last, saying: “There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse.

Advertisement

“We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season.

“But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, “Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.” I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

Armstrong added: “Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.

“The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

A new trailer for season four picks up after events in the season three finale, where Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent Waystar Royco from merging with GoJo.

Advertisement

As shown in the clip, the Roy kids are now looking to plot against their father Logan. “I mean it’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… 500 foot reputational drop,” Kendall remarks to Roman.

Brian Cox previously hinted the show’s fourth season could be its last. Speaking in an interview with The Times last year, the actor said: “No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows who long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Show writer Georgia Pritchett also suggested the “maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four” back in June 2021.