‘Succession’ creator decided to end the show despite HBO being hungry for more

Succession show-runner Jesse Armstrong decided to end the show despite HBO being hungry for more seasons.

HBO executive Casey Bloys revealed that the television network behind the hit show “would have taken more” seasons. Talking to Variety, Bloys hinted the network was at least hoping to get two more seasons out of Armstrong.

“I would have taken more, but generally speaking, that is the kind of thing you want to leave to a creator,” said Bloys. Explaining why the highly popular comedy-drama is coming to an end, the shot-caller said it was entirely down to the creative vision of Armstrong.

“When a show is doing well, in this case, Jesse felt it was the right ending,” Bloys revealed. “He knew there is an open door, and if he felt it, he could have done more.”

He added: “But, that’s an ideal situation; that he’s choosing to end on his terms when he wants, telling the story he wants. But, if he said, ‘I’ve got two more seasons,’ I would have said, ‘Okay, good.’”

The final season of the show has already received high praise, with early reviews of the first four episodes earning four and five-star reviews from most critics. One review said the season was packed with “powerhouse performances,” while another said: “Your jaw will be on the floor after watching this final season.”

The season picks up after events of the season three finale, where Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent Waystar Royco from merging with GoJo.

With the company now slipping away from them, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) must continue to plot against their father in an ongoing power struggle.

The final season of ‘Succession’ premieres on Sunday (March 26).