‘Succession’ fans react to “magnificent” season four twist

Succession delivered a game-changing bombshell in the third episode of season four.

In the episode titled Connor’s Wedding, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) departs on a flight to Sweden with some of his closest advisors to negotiate a new deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), while Logan’s children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attend their brother’s wedding on a cruise ship in New York.

While Connor (Alan Ruck) is hopeful his father will make time for a fly-by visit, Roman, Kendall and Shiv are soon informed by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone that Logan has fallen ill during the flight and has become unresponsive.

After some emotional final goodbyes over the phone, Logan is later pronounced dead when the private plane lands back on US soil. Roman, Kendall and Shiv are then faced with issuing a statement to the press and the ramifications of Logan’s death on the future of Waystar RoyCo.

“I never thought that I would be crying for Logan’s death, but this episode was brutal,” one viewer wrote. “Magnificent writing and acting, this episode needs to win [a] bunch of Emmys.”

Many also praised Cox’s performance across the show as a whole, writing: “Brian Cox’s turn as Logan Roy is a career-defining performance for an all-time great performer. A titanic achievement in the pantheon of television.”

I never thought that I would be crying for Logan's death but this episode was brutal, it was a lot to take in… The kids were so broken and lost.

The tragedy of SUCCESSION, one of its many, is that Logan Roy raised his children — and led his employees — not to be empowered, nor to succeed him in business, but to take a bullet for him and to be fully incapable of contemplating a world without him. — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) April 10, 2023

Speaking to Vulture, Cox confirmed Logan will make appearances in future episodes. “I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff,” Cox said.

“We had to be very careful about giving away the game,” the actor added about filming the episode. “I came in three episodes later [than when the rest of the episode was filmed] to do the death thing, and I didn’t do anything. I just lay there and had the phone by my ear.

“That’s why I think there was a very strong contention and very strong reason to think that maybe he’s not dead at all. Maybe it’s all a ruse! If you think about it, the last image is a body bag. Anybody could be in that body bag… there’s a possibility.”

Succession season four continues on HBO on Sunday in the US, with episodes airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.