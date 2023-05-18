‘Succession’: Hugo actor has written a spin-off for his character

Succession actor Fisher Stevens has revealed that he’s written a spin-off focusing on his character, Hugo Baker.

Stevens has portrayed Hugo, an executive at the fictional Waystar RoyCo company, in seasons two, three and four of the HBO series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said he wrote an unofficial story about Hugo’s future, with the show coming to an end later this month with the conclusion of the fourth and final season.

“I do that whenever I get a part. I write a bio,” he said. “And yeah, Hugo’s got a plan.

“I can’t tell you the plan, because I don’t want to give it away. But I think he’s going to succeed.”

Series creator Jesse Armstrong has previously played down the possibility of the show’s continuation, stating none of the characters would receive their own spin-off.

Asked which Roy sibling would be the most likely to front their own show, Armstrong told Deadline: “I mean, it’d be like a fun parlour game that I would do with my pals but I wouldn’t say it publicly because it might get misconstrued so I would write for all of them.”

He added: “I don’t think any of them are right for an actual TV spin-off.”

Elsewhere in Steven’s interview with THR, the actor reflected on his reaction to Succession ending.

“Most of us wrapped the same day, and we were all just weeping,” he said. “We were all crying, and that rarely happens. I was only with the show for two and half years, but it was really sad.”

The final episode airs on Sunday, May 28 on HBO at 9pm EST in the US. In the UK, the episode will premiere simultaneously on Monday May 29 at 2am on Sky Atlantic.