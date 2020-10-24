Succession star Jeremy Strong has discussed preparing for the show’s upcoming third season, saying he’s listening to Jay-Z to reconnect with his character, Kendall Roy.

It was recently revealed that production is set to begin this autumn on a new season of the hit HBO show.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Strong, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at this year’s Emmys for his role in the show, revealed that he was taking steps to get back into character ahead of production beginning.

“Do you have to get back into a Kendall frame of mind?” Corden asked the actor. “Do you start just sitting in the back of Ubers listening to rap music and punching seats and things?”

“You know it’s funny you should say that James,” Strong replied. “Today I was actually walking around Williamsburg listening to ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’, the Jay-Z album, and I kind of put my toes back into it for the first time. I felt it.”

Revealing that the third season will begin production “imminently,” Strong said: “It’s looming. I’m ready. Last year was a heavy season for me. It was a lot of weight to carry. I was relieved to put it down for a while.”

“The shackles are off of me,” he added of the third season. “It’s Kendall unbound.”

The HBO series was due to begin rolling cameras on season three in New York back in April, though plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, composer Nicholas Britell spoke to NME about writing the iconic theme tune for Succession, and how Frank Ocean was impressed by Strong’s impressive rap performance as Kendall Roy in season two.

“Full credit to Jeremy Strong, he did that all live. That’s fully his performance,” Britell said. “To rap a sequence like that is not easy and requires a whole rhythm sensibility. It’s a very different skill set from acting. I think he did an incredible job.”