‘Succession’ season four begins filming

The fourth season of Succession has officially entered production.

The HBO series’ third season concluded back in December, though it was renewed for a fourth season in October.

Filming on season four of Succession is now underway, with the show’s official social media accounts sharing an image of a production clapper board yesterday (June 27).

The board shows that Mark Mylod, who directed four episodes of season three (including the dramatic finale ‘All The Bells Say’), will helm the first episode of the new season.

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

The official synopsis for Succession season four is as follows (via Variety): “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron are all returning for season four. Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin are also returning as additional cast members.

Last month, The Simpsons‘ parody of Succession, which featured Braun making a guest appearance as his character Cousin Greg, was praised by fans of both shows.