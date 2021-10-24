‘Succession’ star Kieran Culkin to host ‘SNL’ next month

Succession star Kieran Culkin has been announced as host of an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, with Ed Sheeran appearing as musical guest.

The actor, who plays Roman Roy in the HBO series, which is currently in its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the legendary comedy sketch show revealed during last night’s (October 23) episode.

While Culkin’s forthcoming turn on SNL will be his first time hosting, it’s not the first time he’s appeared on the show. Back in 1991, he had a small role in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17.

Sheeran will be the episode’s musical guest, marking his third appearance on the show, after spots in 2014 and 2017.

Saturday Night Live returns on November 6 for its fifth episode after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis – the latter of whom hosted last night’s (October 23) episode.

The musical guest on last night’s episode was Brandi Carlile. Making her SNL debut, she performed a pair of songs from her latest album ‘In These Silent Days’.

Meanwhile, Succession actor Brian Cox has said “we’re in deep shit” in regards to the climate crisis, criticising the government’s handling of the issue.

The Scottish actor, known for playing Logan Roy in the HBO drama, appeared on BBC’s Question Time on Thursday (October 21).

During the show, an audience member asked whether an independent Scotland would prioritise the environment more than the current UK government.

In response, Cox said: “This is not a party political issue. We’re in deep shit, we really are. And we really have to face up to that.

“To use a Scottish word, I’m well and truly scunnered, quite frankly.”