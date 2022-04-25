‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun writing series about a struggling 2000s indie band

Succession star Nicholas Braun is working on a series centred on an indie band in the 2000s.

The actor, who is best known for playing Cousin Greg in the hit HBO show, is co-writing One For The Road with Chris Buongiorno (Spider-Man: No Way Home) for the same network.

The half-hour show will be an intimate and candid story focused on a talented but chaotic band in the changing landscape of indie rock in the early noughties as they struggle to survive.

Advertisement

The show is currently in the development stage, according to Variety, with Braun and Buongiorno also acting as executive producers.

One For The Road isn’t the only writing work Braun has been involved with lately, the star revealing last year that he was developing the script for a “social horror movie” about reality shows.

“I find reality shows to be kind of horrific,” he told GQ, explaining that he had been watching reality shows while in lockdown.

During lockdown, the actor was also signed to Atlantic Records on the back of creating song ‘Antibodies (Do You Have The)‘, which was played more than a million times across Spotify and YouTube.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Succession writer Georgia Pritchett revealed last month that Braun’s character Greg was nearly written as gay on the HBO series.

“It’s interesting how characters take on a life of their own,” she said on the Homo Sapiens podcast.

“I had sort of advocated for Greg to be gay – until last season he hadn’t really done anything with anyone.”

Pritchett went on to state her belief that the Roy children also move “in a circle where I think anything goes”.

“I don’t think anyone’s closeted or not gonna do what they want to do,” the writer added, suggesting Kieran Culkin’s character Roman “feels a bit fluid and pan”.

“I don’t think he’d hold back if he fancied doing something. He wouldn’t hold back.”