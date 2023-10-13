‘Suits’ may be getting a spin-off series

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is reportedly in the early stages of creating a spin-off series of the US legal drama.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the companion series would be set in the same world as the streaming hit, rather than a prequel or sequel.

The possible new series would include new characters and a fresh setting – with sources reporting that would be Los Angeles, on the opposite side of the country to its original New York setting.

The Hollywood Reporter added that discussions are underway with Universal Studio Group’s UCP, which produced Suits for USA Network.

Dave Bartis and Doug Liman, who were executive producers of Suits, are also reportedly involved in the new project.

In August, Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d consider a Suits revival “if someone reached out and the cast was into it,” but only “if I could come up with something that excited me. But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn’t be a continuation of Suits“.

Suits aired from 2011 to 2019 and follows the exploits of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at a fictional corporate law firm in New York City.

Other cast members include Rick Hoffman as junior partner Louis Marlowe Litt and Meghan Markle as attorney Rachel Zane.

The show already lead to the 2019 spinoff Pearson, following Gina Torres’ character Jessica Pearson, but it was cancelled after one season.

News of the potential spin-off show comes after Suits spent 12 weeks as the most streamed title in the US, according to to Nielsen data.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced the end of its months-long writers strike in Hollywood last month, meaning writers have returned to work and discussions resumed.

Suits isn’t the only show in talks for a potential spin-off. Writer and director Vince Gilligan has also discussed the chances of a Breaking Bad spin-off about Walt Jr in the future.

The spin-off about the rule-bending criminal defence lawyer Saul Goodman starring Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, ended back in August 2022.

Meanwhile, a reboot of the US Office is reportedly in the works.