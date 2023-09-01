Here’s every song on the ‘Suits’ soundtrack

Suits has surged in popularity in recent months after it was released on Netflix.
Created by Aaron Korsh, the legal drama follows the exploits of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at a fictional corporate law firm in New York City. Other cast members include Rick Hoffman as junior partner Louis Marlowe Litt and Meghan Markle as attorney Rachel Zane.
The show, which originally aired on USA Network, ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. A spin-off centred on the character Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) was cancelled after one season in October 2019.
Along with the original soundtrack by Christopher Tyng, Suits has featured a bunch of tracks from well known artists like The Black Keys, Kaiser Chiefs and Vampire Weekend across its nine seasons. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.
Season one
Episode one – Pilot
‘Greenback Boogie’ – Ima Robot
‘Not Just A Girl’ – She Wants Revenge
‘Taken Away From’ – Ben Westbeech
‘When They Fight, They Fight’ – Generationals
‘Can’t Relive The Party’ – Toussaint Morrison
‘Howlin’ For You’ – The Black Keys
‘Changing’ –The Airborne Toxic Event
‘Oxford Comma’ – Vampire Weekend
‘The World (Is Going Up In Flames)’ – Charles Bradley
‘Grey Lynn Park’ – The Veils
‘You’re A Wolf’ – Sea Wolf
Episode two – Errors and Omissions
‘Houdini’ – Foster The People
‘Suffocation Blues’ – Black Pistol Fire
‘Gaia’ – The Bees
‘Burnin’ Sands’ – Kram
‘How Long’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band
Episode three – Inside Track
‘Perfect Day’ – The Constellations
‘Intro’ – The xx
Episode four – Dirty Little Secrets
‘Free’ – Graffiti6
‘Pumped Up Kicks’ – Foster The People
‘Misery’ – Kendra Morris
‘Blank Pages’ – The Album Leaf
‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires
Episode five – Bail Out
‘A Fool No More’ – Eddie Hope
‘Strong Enough’ – The Heavy
‘Ready To Roll’ – Philadelphia Grand Jury
‘Good Days Bad Days’ – Kaiser Chiefs
Episode six – Tricks Of The Trade
‘Holdin On To Black Metal’ – My Morning Jacket
‘Perfect Girl’ – The Stereotypes
‘I Don’t Rate Your Man’ – Splitter
Episode seven – Play The Man
‘Second Chance’ – Peter, Bjorn and John
‘The Gentle Rain (RJD2 Remix)’ – Astrud Gilberto
‘Intro’ – The xx
‘Coleen’ – The Heavy feat. The Dap-Kings Horns
‘Cafe Roma’ – Vintage Bob
‘I Learned My Lesson’ – Willie Davis
‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires
Episode eight – Identity Crisis
‘Something’s Changed’ – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
‘Citizen’ – Broken Bells
Episode nine – Undefeated
‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires
Episode ten – The Shelf Life
‘Yes!’ – DJ Center feat. Zaki Ibrahim
‘Cut The Jazz’ – De-Phazz
‘Speaking Of Happiness’ – Gloria Lynne
‘Fredda’ – Barry White
‘Bossa Per Due’ – Nicola Conte
‘Why Did We Fire The Gun?’ – Waldeck
‘Take Me For What I Am’ – Henrey Ford
‘Center’s Groove’ – DJ Center
Episode eleven – Rules Of The Game
‘The World (Is Going Up In Flames)’ – Charles Bradley
‘Lady Jesus’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour
‘A Gentle Awakening’ – JD McPherson
Episode twelve – Dog Fight
‘Running With Insanity’ – Alcoholic Faith Mission
‘Perfect World’ – The Kickdrums
‘Heartaches and Pain’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band
‘Love Like A Sunset, Pt.2’ – Phoenix
Season two
Episode one – She Knows
‘Smoke And Mirrors’ – Gotye
‘Aint Nuthin’’ – Danny Lutz
‘Nothing Else Matters’ – Metallica
‘Chapel Song’ – We Are Augustines
Episode two – The Choice
‘Want For Anything’ – Ernest Ellis
‘There She Goes’ – Nash
‘Intro’ – The xx
‘Time Go’ – Caught A Ghost
Episode three – Meet The New Boss
‘Heaven’ – Ebo Taylor
‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah
‘4 o’Clock (In The Morning) [Djs@work Remix]’ – Lazard
‘Time Go’ – Caught A Ghost
Episode four – Discovery
‘Rubberband Man’ – The Spinners
‘Got To Have Rock And Roll’ – Heartless Bastards
Episode five – Break Point
‘Blood Pressure’ – Mutemath
‘Naima’ – John Coltrane
‘Blue In Green’ – Miles Davis
‘That Home’ – The Cinematic Orchestra
Episode six – All In
‘Pa’ Bailar’ – Bajofondo
‘Gold On The Ceiling’ – The Black Keys
‘Fitzpleasure’ – Alt-J
‘Clip’ – Tumbler
‘Stars’ – The xx
Episode seven – Sucker Punch
‘Paddling Out’ – Miike Snow
‘Peace Of Mind’ – Selah Sue
Episode eight – Rewind
‘Without You’ – Junip
‘The Hop’ – Radio Citizen feat. Bajka
‘Thursday’ – Asobi Seksu
‘My Plug Is Off’ – Cham Phoenix x Ankhten Brown x Cywinsky
‘Afternoon’ – Hit Back
‘Spacetime’ – Gardens & Villa
‘Wish You Were Here’ – Lee Fields & The Expressions
Episode nine – Asterisk
‘Disco Inferno’ – The Trammps
‘The Art Of Tuning Out’ – Animal Kingdom
‘Normal Song’ – Perfume Genius
Episode ten – High Noon
‘Bright Lights’ – Gary Clark Jr.
‘Truth’ – Alex Ebert
‘Armageddon Dance’ – Nash
‘Dance Yrself Clean’ – LCD Soundsystem
‘Shot Shot’ – Gomez
Episode eleven – Blind-Sided
‘Seer’ – Motopony
‘Fiction’ – The xx
Episode twelve – Blood In The Water
‘Tagalong’ – Hit Back
‘Marathon’ – Heartless Bastards
Episode thirteen – Zane vs. Zane
‘Money Maker’ – The Black Keys
‘Can’t Play Dead’ – The Heavy
‘Intro’ – The xx
Episode fourteen – He’s Back
‘Let’s Talk It Over’ – Lee Fields
‘Your Hand In Mine’ – Explosions In The Sky
‘Stars’ – The xx
Episode fifteen – Normandy
‘It’s About Time’ – Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics
‘Rolled Together’ – The Antlers
Episode sixteen – War
‘Don’t Wanna Go The Other Way’ – Cody ChesnuTT
‘Ya Never Know’ – Terraplane Sun
‘Short Change Hero’ – The Heavy
‘I’m The King’ – Six Def
‘Break The Silence’ – The Dig
‘Sunset’ – The xx
Season three
Episode one – The Arrangement
‘Sleeping At Night’ – Caught A Ghost
‘Use Me’ – Beans & Fatback
‘Sacrilege’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
‘Bloodstream’ – Stateless
‘Too Fat To Crawl’ – Hit Back
Episode two – I Want You To Want Me
‘Addicted To You’ – Scorpio Loon
‘Rolling With The Punches’ – The Blue Stones
‘Rumble And Sway’ – Jamie N Commons
‘Count On Me’ – Aren’t We Brothers?
Episode three – Unfinished Business
‘Respect Yourself’ – Staple Sisters
‘Look Out’ – The James Hunter Six
‘Play It’ – Victory
‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah
‘Where Do We Go From Here’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band
Episode four – Conflict Of Interest
‘Would That Be Nice’ – Divine Fits
‘Medicine Man’ – The Bamboos feat. Ella Thompson
‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah
‘Hard To Find’ – The National
‘Intro’ – The xx
Episode five – Shadow of a Doubt
‘Coffee’ – Misun
‘Feels So Good’ – The Record Company
‘Ain’t Love Warm’ – The Record Company
‘A Gentle Awakening’ – JD McPherson
‘Intro’ – The xx
‘Piano Mantra’ – Mikal Cronin
Episode six – The Other Time
‘Intro’ – The xx
‘The Fall’ – Rhye
‘Retrograde’ – James Blake
Episode seven – She’s Mine
‘Rolling With The Punches’ – The Blue Stones
‘Hey Now’ – London Grammar
‘Can’t Win ‘Em All’ – Hanni El Khatib
Episode eight – Endgame
‘Stompa’ – Serena Ryder
‘Heavy Heart’ – Madi Daz
‘Shutters’ – Hayden Calnin
Episode nine – Bad Faith
‘The Walker’ – Fitz And The Tantrums
‘Going and Going. And Going’ – Icebird
‘Oh My Sky’ – Isidore
‘Worthy’ – Jacob Banks
Episode ten – Stay
‘Airstream’ – James Copperthwaite
‘What I Did’ – Cutty Gold
‘Stay With Me’ – No
Episode eleven – Buried Secrets
‘Money Rain Down’ – Big Black Delta
‘Promise’ – Ben Howard
‘Almost Home’ – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
‘Love Bug Blues’ – Charles Bradley
‘Big Light’ – Houses
Episode twelve – Yesterday’s Gone
‘Phantoms And Friends’ – Old Man Canyon
‘Dusty Blue’ – Charles Bradley
Episode thirteen – Moot Point
‘The One’ – With Lions
‘I Never Know’ – Generationals
‘Micromoving’ – Valleys
‘Wanna Be On Your Mind’ – Valerie June
‘Final Movement’ – Clint Mansell
Episode fourteen – Heartburn
‘Love Bug Blues’ – Charles Bradley
‘Broken Brights’ – Angus Stone
Episode fifteen – Know When To Fold ‘Em
‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ – Al Green
‘I Want Some More’ – Dan Auerbach
‘State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)’ – Jim James
‘This Is Magic’ – Majical Cloudz
Episode sixteen – No Way Out
‘No Use’ – Dreaming Bull
‘Glitter Blues’ – Vibrolux
‘Everything I Wanted’ – Chet Faker
‘Bloodstream’ – Stateless
‘How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix)’ – The Heavy
‘An Unkindness Of Ravens’ – Sanders Bohlke
Season four
Episode one – One-Two-Three Go…
‘Love Me Again’ – John Newman
‘Thiskidsnotalright’ – AWOLNATION
‘The Angel and the Fool’ – Broken Bells
‘State Of The Art’ – Gotye
Episode two – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
‘Spectre’ – Tycho
Episode three – Two In The Knees
‘How It Feels’ – James & Evander
‘Bubble Games’ – Magic Bronson
‘Corsicana’ – The Antlers
‘After All Is Said and Done’ – Junip
Episode four – Leveraged
‘Awake’ – Electric Guest
‘All I Want’ – Dawn Golden
Episode five – Pound Of Flesh
‘Drive You Home’ – The Donnies The Amys
Episode six – Litt The Hell Up
‘Crazy’ – Daniela Andrade
‘For My Help’ – Hayden Calnin
‘Be What You Want’ – Robin Loxley
Episode seven – We’re Done
‘Whirlpool’ – Sea Wolf
‘Have A Good Time’ – Boo Boo Davis
‘Urchin’ – Labyrinth Ear
‘Short Change Hero’ – The Heavy
‘Dark’ – Luke Sital-Singh
Episode eight – Exposure
‘Paralyzed’ – Lee Fields
‘Looking Too Closely’ – Fink
Episode nine – Gone
‘Hush’ – Calexico
‘Bird Of Sorrow’ – Glen Hansard
‘Bloodline’ – Barbarossa
‘Paralyzed’ – Lee Fields
Episode ten – This Is Rome
‘What Makes A Good Man?’ – The Heavy
‘Golden Casket’ – King Baby James
Episode eleven – Enough Is Enough
‘Ticking Bomb’ – Aloe Blacc
‘Fiction’ – The xx
‘For Everything A Reason’ – Carina Round
Episode twelve – Respect
‘Penny Nickel Dime’ – Amp Live feat. Anya & Prof
‘On My Mind’ – Liam Bailey
‘Awake’ – JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound
‘Yesterday Was Hard On All Of Us’ – Fink
Episode thirteen – Fork In The Road
‘Nowhere To Run’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
‘Almost Lover’ – A Fine Frenzy
‘When I’m Small’ – Phantogram
Episode fourteen – Derailed
‘3,6,9’ – Cat Power
‘I’m Not The Only One’ – Sam Smith
‘Left Hand Free’ – Alt-J
‘Still Lookin’’ – All The Colours
‘When I’m Small’ – Phantagram
‘Show Me Love’ – Chris Rivers
‘Cowboy’ –Omar LinX
Episode fifteen – Intent
‘Foolish Love’ – Allman Brown
‘All Eyes On You’ – Alice Boman
‘Fade Into You’ – Ben Harper
Episode sixteen – Not Just A Pretty Face
‘Sing Sing’ – The Bones of J.R. Jones
‘Ticket Home’ – The Bones of J.R. Jones
‘The World’ – Earlimart
‘Colour My Heart’ – Charlotte OC
‘This Empty Northern Hemisphere’ – Gregory Alan Isakov
Season five
Episode one – Denial
‘First’ – Cold War Kids
‘Shine’ – Elmo
Episode two – Compensation
‘Long Is The Night’ – Peter Sivo Band
‘Any Time Is The Right Time’ – Denise LaSalle
‘Gold’ – Chet Faker
Episode three – No Refills
‘You And Me And Somehow’ – Rictor
‘Into The Unknown’ – Blackchords
Episode four – No Puedo Hacerlo
‘My Own’ – Whitaker
‘The Scientist’ – Tyler Ward
Episode five – Toe To Toe
‘Gimme All Your Love’ – Alabama Shakes
Episode six – Privilege
‘Into The Wild’ – Wrabel
‘Come Get It Bae’ – Pharrell Williams
‘Big Jet Plane (Acoustic)’ – Angus & Julia Stone
Episode seven – Hitting Home
‘Pay My Debts’ – Sharon Van Etten
Episode eight – Mea Culpa
‘Carry It On’ – Racing Glaciers
Episode nine – Uninvited Guests
‘Cold Blood’ – Dave Not Dave
‘I’m A Man’ – The Blue Van
Episode ten – Faith
‘River’ – Leon Bridges
‘Sister Song’ – Perfume Genius
‘Poison’ – Vaults
‘I Decline’ – Perfume Genius
‘When I Go’ – Keaton Simons
Episode eleven – Blowback
‘I Wanna Run (Fink Remix)’ – Ki:Theory
‘Anyway’ – Daniel Martin Moore
Episode twelve – Live To Fight
N/A
Episode thirteen – God’s Green Earth
‘Ghosts’ – Banners
Episode fourteen – Self Defense
N/A
Episode fifteen – Tick Tock
‘Fading Memories’ – Tony Anderson
‘Judgement Day’ – Stealth
Episode sixteen – 25th Hour
‘My Own’ – Whitaker
‘Way Down We Go’ – Kaleo
‘Slips Away’ – Stefano Ruggeri
Season six
Episode one – To Trouble
‘Way Down We Go’ – Kaleo
‘Some For You’ – Lee DeWyze
‘Darkness Within’ – Michael Logen
Episode two – Accountants Payable
‘Changes’ – Charles Bradley
Episode three – Back On The Map
N/A
Episode four – Turn
‘Death Valley (Remix)’ – My Jerusalem
Episode five – Trust
N/A
Episode six – Spain
N/A
Episode seven – Shake The Trees
‘Wicked Ones’ – DOROTHY
Episode eight – Borrowed Time
‘Outro’ – M83
Episode nine – The Hand That Feeds You
‘Beneath The Surface’ – Demons of Ruby Mae
Episode ten – P.S.L.
‘3,6,9’ – Cat Power
‘Bare’ – WILDES
‘Fate Don’t Know You’ – Desi Valentine
Episode eleven – She’s Gone
‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’ – Otis Redding
‘Free (When I Got You With Me)’ – Tone Circus
‘The Chase’ – SATV Music
Episode twelve – The Painting
‘Lifetime’ – Elmo
‘Blackbird Song’ – Lee DeWyze
‘Waves’ – St Paul & The Broken Bones
Episode thirteen – Teeth, Nose, Teeth
‘New York’ – Cat Power
Episode fourteen – Admission Of Guilt
N/A
Episode fifteen – Quid Pro Quo
N/A
Episode sixteen – Character and Fitness
‘Guiltfree’ – Bootstraps
‘I Ain’t The One’ – Spoon
‘Blood’s Thicker Than Water’ – Bobby Bazini
Season seven
Episode one – Skin In The Game
‘Fire’ – Barns Courtney
‘Whatever It Takes’ – Imagine Dragons
‘Back To Black’ – Amy Winehouse
Episode two – The Statue
‘Bring You My Love’ – Langhorne Slim & The Law
‘So Tied Up’ – Cold War Kids
Episode three – Mudmare
‘Nobody But You’ – Charles Bradley
‘Someone To Stay’ – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
Episode four – Divide and Conquer
‘Hold On’ – Olsson
‘Need It’ – Half Moon Run
Episode five – Brooklyn Housing
N/A
Episode six – Home To Roost
‘Rapture’ – Tom Walker
Episode seven – Full Disclosure
‘Outta My Head’ – The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers
Episode eight – 100
‘Undiscover’ – Twin Caverns
‘Love & Hate’ – Michael Kiwanuka
Episode nine – Shame
‘The One I Love’ – Mirror Fury
Episode ten – Donna
‘Waves’ – Dean Lewis
Episode eleven – Hard Truths
‘Dark Dark Days’ – Gareth Dunlop
‘Out Of My Head’ – John Newman
Episode twelve – Bad Man
‘Blood’s Thicker Than Water’ – Bobby Bazini
‘Equinoxe, Pt.5’ – Jean Michel Jarre
‘True’ – Spandau Ballet
‘Danger Zone’ – Kenny Loggins
‘Boppin’ With Donna’ – Peter Blair Quintet
‘Man On A Mission’ – Oh The Larceny
Episode thirteen – Inevitable
‘Ghost’ – WILDES
‘Unknown (To You)’ – Jacob Banks
Episode fourteen – Pulling The Goalie
‘My Own’ – Whitaker
Episode fifteen – Tiny Violin
‘Conquer’ – Rivvrs
Episode sixteen – Good-Bye
‘Human’ – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
‘Wish I Knew You’ – The Revivalists
‘All Of Me’ – John Legend
‘Fickle Game’ – Amber Run
Season eight
Episode one – Right-Hand Man
‘Here I Am’ – The Filthy Souls
‘Got Your Number’ – Serena Ryder
Episode two – Pecking Order
‘Is That Clear’ – Nick Waterhouse
Episode three – Promises, Promises
‘Rise Up’ – King’s Crew
Episode four – Revenue Per Square Foot
‘Katchi’ – Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges
‘Can We Hang On?’ – Cold War Kids
Episode five – Good Mudding
‘Up For Down Stroke’ – Parliament
‘Praise You’ – Hannah Grace
Episode six – Cats, Ballet, Harvey Specter
‘Here In Spirit’ – Jim James
Episode seven – Sour Grapes
‘Unconditional (Live)’ – Freya Ridings
‘Spill The Wine’ – Eric Burdon
‘It’s Gonna Get Better’ – Sam Martin
Episode eight – Coral Gables
‘So Tied Up’ – Cold War Kids
Episode nine – Motion To Delay
‘Feel Like Somebody Else’ – The Dig
Episode ten – Managing Partner
‘In The Air Tonight’ – Phil Collins
‘Can’t Stop’ – Earl St. Clair
Episode eleven – Rocky 8
‘Feel It Still’ – Portugal The Man
‘No Running From Me’ – Toulouse
Episode twelve – Whale Hunt
‘Something Just Like This’ – The Chainsmokers
‘Dream’ – Imagine Dragons
Episode thirteen – The Greater Good
‘I Could Fight On A Wall’ – Aquilo
‘Drop Of Honey’ – Eric Kufs
Episode fourteen – Peas In A Pod
‘Bones And Ghost’ – Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival
Episode fifteen – Stalking Horse
N/A
Episode sixteen – Harvey
‘Love Is Mystical’ – Cold War Kids
Season nine
Episode one – Everything’s Changed
‘Apocalypse’ – Cigarettes After Sex
‘Just Feels Good’ – Imani Coppola
‘Eagle Birds’ – The Black Keys
‘Good As Gold’ – Moon Taxi
Episode two – Special Master
‘The Man’ – The Killers
Episode three – Windmills
N/A
Episode four – Cairo
‘Hang My Head In Shame’ – Pete Molinari
‘House Of My Soul (You Light The Rooms)’ – Langhorne Slim
Episode five – If The Shoe Fits
‘Baby Who’s Been Foolin’ You’ – LJ Waiters
‘Movin’ – Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed
‘Fly Clean’ – Eamon
Episode six – Whatever It Takes
‘Shine’ – Leon Bridges
Episode seven – Scenic Route
‘Boogie Down’ – Eddie Kendricks
‘Come Get Your Love’ – Redbone
Episode eight – Prisoner’s Dilemma
‘You & Me (The Wildfire)’ – Aron Wright
Episode nine – Thunder Away
‘Bloodline’ – Barbarossa
‘Natural’ – Imagine Dragons
Episode ten – One Last Con
‘I’ve Been Dazed’ – Michael Kiwanuka
‘This Too Shall Last’ – Anderson East
‘Miss You All The Time’ – O.A.R.
‘Perfect’ – Ed Sheeran
‘My Own’ – Whitaker
‘Viva La Vida’ – Coldplay