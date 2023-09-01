Here’s every song on the ‘Suits’ soundtrack

Suits has surged in popularity in recent months after it was released on Netflix.

Created by Aaron Korsh, the legal drama follows the exploits of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) at a fictional corporate law firm in New York City. Other cast members include Rick Hoffman as junior partner Louis Marlowe Litt and Meghan Markle as attorney Rachel Zane.

The show, which originally aired on USA Network, ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. A spin-off centred on the character Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) was cancelled after one season in October 2019.

Along with the original soundtrack by Christopher Tyng, Suits has featured a bunch of tracks from well known artists like The Black Keys, Kaiser Chiefs and Vampire Weekend across its nine seasons. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Season one

Episode one – Pilot

‘Greenback Boogie’ – Ima Robot

‘Not Just A Girl’ – She Wants Revenge

‘Taken Away From’ – Ben Westbeech

‘When They Fight, They Fight’ – Generationals

‘Can’t Relive The Party’ – Toussaint Morrison

‘Howlin’ For You’ – The Black Keys

‘Changing’ –The Airborne Toxic Event

‘Oxford Comma’ – Vampire Weekend

‘The World (Is Going Up In Flames)’ – Charles Bradley

‘Grey Lynn Park’ – The Veils

‘You’re A Wolf’ – Sea Wolf

Episode two – Errors and Omissions

‘Houdini’ – Foster The People

‘Suffocation Blues’ – Black Pistol Fire

‘Gaia’ – The Bees

‘Burnin’ Sands’ – Kram

‘How Long’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band

Episode three – Inside Track

‘Perfect Day’ – The Constellations

‘Intro’ – The xx

Episode four – Dirty Little Secrets

‘Free’ – Graffiti6

‘Pumped Up Kicks’ – Foster The People

‘Misery’ – Kendra Morris

‘Blank Pages’ – The Album Leaf

‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires

Episode five – Bail Out

‘A Fool No More’ – Eddie Hope

‘Strong Enough’ – The Heavy

‘Ready To Roll’ – Philadelphia Grand Jury

‘Good Days Bad Days’ – Kaiser Chiefs

Episode six – Tricks Of The Trade

‘Holdin On To Black Metal’ – My Morning Jacket

‘Perfect Girl’ – The Stereotypes

‘I Don’t Rate Your Man’ – Splitter

Episode seven – Play The Man

‘Second Chance’ – Peter, Bjorn and John

‘The Gentle Rain (RJD2 Remix)’ – Astrud Gilberto

‘Intro’ – The xx

‘Coleen’ – The Heavy feat. The Dap-Kings Horns

‘Cafe Roma’ – Vintage Bob

‘I Learned My Lesson’ – Willie Davis

‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires

Episode eight – Identity Crisis

‘Something’s Changed’ – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

‘Citizen’ – Broken Bells

Episode nine – Undefeated

‘Enter Through The Sun’ – Young Empires

Episode ten – The Shelf Life

‘Yes!’ – DJ Center feat. Zaki Ibrahim

‘Cut The Jazz’ – De-Phazz

‘Speaking Of Happiness’ – Gloria Lynne

‘Fredda’ – Barry White

‘Bossa Per Due’ – Nicola Conte

‘Why Did We Fire The Gun?’ – Waldeck

‘Take Me For What I Am’ – Henrey Ford

‘Center’s Groove’ – DJ Center

Episode eleven – Rules Of The Game

‘The World (Is Going Up In Flames)’ – Charles Bradley

‘Lady Jesus’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

‘A Gentle Awakening’ – JD McPherson

Episode twelve – Dog Fight

‘Running With Insanity’ – Alcoholic Faith Mission

‘Perfect World’ – The Kickdrums

‘Heartaches and Pain’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band

‘Love Like A Sunset, Pt.2’ – Phoenix

Season two

Episode one – She Knows

‘Smoke And Mirrors’ – Gotye

‘Aint Nuthin’’ – Danny Lutz

‘Nothing Else Matters’ – Metallica

‘Chapel Song’ – We Are Augustines

Episode two – The Choice

‘Want For Anything’ – Ernest Ellis

‘There She Goes’ – Nash

‘Intro’ – The xx

‘Time Go’ – Caught A Ghost

Episode three – Meet The New Boss

‘Heaven’ – Ebo Taylor

‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah

‘4 o’Clock (In The Morning) [Djs@work Remix]’ – Lazard

‘Time Go’ – Caught A Ghost

Episode four – Discovery

‘Rubberband Man’ – The Spinners

‘Got To Have Rock And Roll’ – Heartless Bastards

Episode five – Break Point

‘Blood Pressure’ – Mutemath

‘Naima’ – John Coltrane

‘Blue In Green’ – Miles Davis

‘That Home’ – The Cinematic Orchestra

Episode six – All In

‘Pa’ Bailar’ – Bajofondo

‘Gold On The Ceiling’ – The Black Keys

‘Fitzpleasure’ – Alt-J

‘Clip’ – Tumbler

‘Stars’ – The xx

Episode seven – Sucker Punch

‘Paddling Out’ – Miike Snow

‘Peace Of Mind’ – Selah Sue

Episode eight – Rewind

‘Without You’ – Junip

‘The Hop’ – Radio Citizen feat. Bajka

‘Thursday’ – Asobi Seksu

‘My Plug Is Off’ – Cham Phoenix x Ankhten Brown x Cywinsky

‘Afternoon’ – Hit Back

‘Spacetime’ – Gardens & Villa

‘Wish You Were Here’ – Lee Fields & The Expressions

Episode nine – Asterisk

‘Disco Inferno’ – The Trammps

‘The Art Of Tuning Out’ – Animal Kingdom

‘Normal Song’ – Perfume Genius

Episode ten – High Noon

‘Bright Lights’ – Gary Clark Jr.

‘Truth’ – Alex Ebert

‘Armageddon Dance’ – Nash

‘Dance Yrself Clean’ – LCD Soundsystem

‘Shot Shot’ – Gomez

Episode eleven – Blind-Sided

‘Seer’ – Motopony

‘Fiction’ – The xx

Episode twelve – Blood In The Water

‘Tagalong’ – Hit Back

‘Marathon’ – Heartless Bastards

Episode thirteen – Zane vs. Zane

‘Money Maker’ – The Black Keys

‘Can’t Play Dead’ – The Heavy

‘Intro’ – The xx

Episode fourteen – He’s Back

‘Let’s Talk It Over’ – Lee Fields

‘Your Hand In Mine’ – Explosions In The Sky

‘Stars’ – The xx

Episode fifteen – Normandy

‘It’s About Time’ – Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics

‘Rolled Together’ – The Antlers

Episode sixteen – War

‘Don’t Wanna Go The Other Way’ – Cody ChesnuTT

‘Ya Never Know’ – Terraplane Sun

‘Short Change Hero’ – The Heavy

‘I’m The King’ – Six Def

‘Break The Silence’ – The Dig

‘Sunset’ – The xx

Season three

Episode one – The Arrangement

‘Sleeping At Night’ – Caught A Ghost

‘Use Me’ – Beans & Fatback

‘Sacrilege’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘Bloodstream’ – Stateless

‘Too Fat To Crawl’ – Hit Back

Episode two – I Want You To Want Me

‘Addicted To You’ – Scorpio Loon

‘Rolling With The Punches’ – The Blue Stones

‘Rumble And Sway’ – Jamie N Commons

‘Count On Me’ – Aren’t We Brothers?

Episode three – Unfinished Business

‘Respect Yourself’ – Staple Sisters

‘Look Out’ – The James Hunter Six

‘Play It’ – Victory

‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah

‘Where Do We Go From Here’ – Charles Bradley feat. Menahan Street Band

Episode four – Conflict Of Interest

‘Would That Be Nice’ – Divine Fits

‘Medicine Man’ – The Bamboos feat. Ella Thompson

‘Never Mess With Sunday’ – Yppah

‘Hard To Find’ – The National

‘Intro’ – The xx

Episode five – Shadow of a Doubt

‘Coffee’ – Misun

‘Feels So Good’ – The Record Company

‘Ain’t Love Warm’ – The Record Company

‘A Gentle Awakening’ – JD McPherson

‘Intro’ – The xx

‘Piano Mantra’ – Mikal Cronin

Episode six – The Other Time

‘Intro’ – The xx

‘The Fall’ – Rhye

‘Retrograde’ – James Blake

Episode seven – She’s Mine

‘Rolling With The Punches’ – The Blue Stones

‘Hey Now’ – London Grammar

‘Can’t Win ‘Em All’ – Hanni El Khatib

Episode eight – Endgame

‘Stompa’ – Serena Ryder

‘Heavy Heart’ – Madi Daz

‘Shutters’ – Hayden Calnin

Episode nine – Bad Faith

‘The Walker’ – Fitz And The Tantrums

‘Going and Going. And Going’ – Icebird

‘Oh My Sky’ – Isidore

‘Worthy’ – Jacob Banks

Episode ten – Stay

‘Airstream’ – James Copperthwaite

‘What I Did’ – Cutty Gold

‘Stay With Me’ – No

Episode eleven – Buried Secrets

‘Money Rain Down’ – Big Black Delta

‘Promise’ – Ben Howard

‘Almost Home’ – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

‘Love Bug Blues’ – Charles Bradley

‘Big Light’ – Houses

Episode twelve – Yesterday’s Gone

‘Phantoms And Friends’ – Old Man Canyon

‘Dusty Blue’ – Charles Bradley

Episode thirteen – Moot Point

‘The One’ – With Lions

‘I Never Know’ – Generationals

‘Micromoving’ – Valleys

‘Wanna Be On Your Mind’ – Valerie June

‘Final Movement’ – Clint Mansell

Episode fourteen – Heartburn

‘Love Bug Blues’ – Charles Bradley

‘Broken Brights’ – Angus Stone

Episode fifteen – Know When To Fold ‘Em

‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’ – Al Green

‘I Want Some More’ – Dan Auerbach

‘State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)’ – Jim James

‘This Is Magic’ – Majical Cloudz

Episode sixteen – No Way Out

‘No Use’ – Dreaming Bull

‘Glitter Blues’ – Vibrolux

‘Everything I Wanted’ – Chet Faker

‘Bloodstream’ – Stateless

‘How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix)’ – The Heavy

‘An Unkindness Of Ravens’ – Sanders Bohlke

Season four

Episode one – One-Two-Three Go…

‘Love Me Again’ – John Newman

‘Thiskidsnotalright’ – AWOLNATION

‘The Angel and the Fool’ – Broken Bells

‘State Of The Art’ – Gotye

Episode two – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

‘Spectre’ – Tycho

Episode three – Two In The Knees

‘How It Feels’ – James & Evander

‘Bubble Games’ – Magic Bronson

‘Corsicana’ – The Antlers

‘After All Is Said and Done’ – Junip

Episode four – Leveraged

‘Awake’ – Electric Guest

‘All I Want’ – Dawn Golden

Episode five – Pound Of Flesh

‘Drive You Home’ – The Donnies The Amys

Episode six – Litt The Hell Up

‘Crazy’ – Daniela Andrade

‘For My Help’ – Hayden Calnin

‘Be What You Want’ – Robin Loxley

Episode seven – We’re Done

‘Whirlpool’ – Sea Wolf

‘Have A Good Time’ – Boo Boo Davis

‘Urchin’ – Labyrinth Ear

‘Short Change Hero’ – The Heavy

‘Dark’ – Luke Sital-Singh

Episode eight – Exposure

‘Paralyzed’ – Lee Fields

‘Looking Too Closely’ – Fink

Episode nine – Gone

‘Hush’ – Calexico

‘Bird Of Sorrow’ – Glen Hansard

‘Bloodline’ – Barbarossa

‘Paralyzed’ – Lee Fields

Episode ten – This Is Rome

‘What Makes A Good Man?’ – The Heavy

‘Golden Casket’ – King Baby James

Episode eleven – Enough Is Enough

‘Ticking Bomb’ – Aloe Blacc

‘Fiction’ – The xx

‘For Everything A Reason’ – Carina Round

Episode twelve – Respect

‘Penny Nickel Dime’ – Amp Live feat. Anya & Prof

‘On My Mind’ – Liam Bailey

‘Awake’ – JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound

‘Yesterday Was Hard On All Of Us’ – Fink

Episode thirteen – Fork In The Road

‘Nowhere To Run’ – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

‘Almost Lover’ – A Fine Frenzy

‘When I’m Small’ – Phantogram

Episode fourteen – Derailed

‘3,6,9’ – Cat Power

‘I’m Not The Only One’ – Sam Smith

‘Left Hand Free’ – Alt-J

‘Still Lookin’’ – All The Colours

‘When I’m Small’ – Phantagram

‘Show Me Love’ – Chris Rivers

‘Cowboy’ –Omar LinX

Episode fifteen – Intent

‘Foolish Love’ – Allman Brown

‘All Eyes On You’ – Alice Boman

‘Fade Into You’ – Ben Harper

Episode sixteen – Not Just A Pretty Face

‘Sing Sing’ – The Bones of J.R. Jones

‘Ticket Home’ – The Bones of J.R. Jones

‘The World’ – Earlimart

‘Colour My Heart’ – Charlotte OC

‘This Empty Northern Hemisphere’ – Gregory Alan Isakov

Season five

Episode one – Denial

‘First’ – Cold War Kids

‘Shine’ – Elmo

Episode two – Compensation

‘Long Is The Night’ – Peter Sivo Band

‘Any Time Is The Right Time’ – Denise LaSalle

‘Gold’ – Chet Faker

Episode three – No Refills

‘You And Me And Somehow’ – Rictor

‘Into The Unknown’ – Blackchords

Episode four – No Puedo Hacerlo

‘My Own’ – Whitaker

‘The Scientist’ – Tyler Ward

Episode five – Toe To Toe

‘Gimme All Your Love’ – Alabama Shakes

Episode six – Privilege

‘Into The Wild’ – Wrabel

‘Come Get It Bae’ – Pharrell Williams

‘Big Jet Plane (Acoustic)’ – Angus & Julia Stone

Episode seven – Hitting Home

‘Pay My Debts’ – Sharon Van Etten

Episode eight – Mea Culpa

‘Carry It On’ – Racing Glaciers

Episode nine – Uninvited Guests

‘Cold Blood’ – Dave Not Dave

‘I’m A Man’ – The Blue Van

Episode ten – Faith

‘River’ – Leon Bridges

‘Sister Song’ – Perfume Genius

‘Poison’ – Vaults

‘I Decline’ – Perfume Genius

‘When I Go’ – Keaton Simons

Episode eleven – Blowback

‘I Wanna Run (Fink Remix)’ – Ki:Theory

‘Anyway’ – Daniel Martin Moore

Episode twelve – Live To Fight

N/A

Episode thirteen – God’s Green Earth

‘Ghosts’ – Banners

Episode fourteen – Self Defense

N/A

Episode fifteen – Tick Tock

‘Fading Memories’ – Tony Anderson

‘Judgement Day’ – Stealth

Episode sixteen – 25th Hour

‘My Own’ – Whitaker

‘Way Down We Go’ – Kaleo

‘Slips Away’ – Stefano Ruggeri

Season six

Episode one – To Trouble

‘Way Down We Go’ – Kaleo

‘Some For You’ – Lee DeWyze

‘Darkness Within’ – Michael Logen

Episode two – Accountants Payable

‘Changes’ – Charles Bradley

Episode three – Back On The Map

N/A

Episode four – Turn

‘Death Valley (Remix)’ – My Jerusalem

Episode five – Trust

N/A

Episode six – Spain

N/A

Episode seven – Shake The Trees

‘Wicked Ones’ – DOROTHY

Episode eight – Borrowed Time

‘Outro’ – M83

Episode nine – The Hand That Feeds You

‘Beneath The Surface’ – Demons of Ruby Mae

Episode ten – P.S.L.

‘3,6,9’ – Cat Power

‘Bare’ – WILDES

‘Fate Don’t Know You’ – Desi Valentine

Episode eleven – She’s Gone

‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’ – Otis Redding

‘Free (When I Got You With Me)’ – Tone Circus

‘The Chase’ – SATV Music

Episode twelve – The Painting

‘Lifetime’ – Elmo

‘Blackbird Song’ – Lee DeWyze

‘Waves’ – St Paul & The Broken Bones

Episode thirteen – Teeth, Nose, Teeth

‘New York’ – Cat Power

Episode fourteen – Admission Of Guilt

N/A

Episode fifteen – Quid Pro Quo

N/A

Episode sixteen – Character and Fitness

‘Guiltfree’ – Bootstraps

‘I Ain’t The One’ – Spoon

‘Blood’s Thicker Than Water’ – Bobby Bazini

Season seven

Episode one – Skin In The Game

‘Fire’ – Barns Courtney

‘Whatever It Takes’ – Imagine Dragons

‘Back To Black’ – Amy Winehouse

Episode two – The Statue

‘Bring You My Love’ – Langhorne Slim & The Law

‘So Tied Up’ – Cold War Kids

Episode three – Mudmare

‘Nobody But You’ – Charles Bradley

‘Someone To Stay’ – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Episode four – Divide and Conquer

‘Hold On’ – Olsson

‘Need It’ – Half Moon Run

Episode five – Brooklyn Housing

N/A

Episode six – Home To Roost

‘Rapture’ – Tom Walker

Episode seven – Full Disclosure

‘Outta My Head’ – The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

Episode eight – 100

‘Undiscover’ – Twin Caverns

‘Love & Hate’ – Michael Kiwanuka

Episode nine – Shame

‘The One I Love’ – Mirror Fury

Episode ten – Donna

‘Waves’ – Dean Lewis

Episode eleven – Hard Truths

‘Dark Dark Days’ – Gareth Dunlop

‘Out Of My Head’ – John Newman

Episode twelve – Bad Man

‘Blood’s Thicker Than Water’ – Bobby Bazini

‘Equinoxe, Pt.5’ – Jean Michel Jarre

‘True’ – Spandau Ballet

‘Danger Zone’ – Kenny Loggins

‘Boppin’ With Donna’ – Peter Blair Quintet

‘Man On A Mission’ – Oh The Larceny

Episode thirteen – Inevitable

‘Ghost’ – WILDES

‘Unknown (To You)’ – Jacob Banks

Episode fourteen – Pulling The Goalie

‘My Own’ – Whitaker

Episode fifteen – Tiny Violin

‘Conquer’ – Rivvrs

Episode sixteen – Good-Bye

‘Human’ – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

‘Wish I Knew You’ – The Revivalists

‘All Of Me’ – John Legend

‘Fickle Game’ – Amber Run

Season eight

Episode one – Right-Hand Man

‘Here I Am’ – The Filthy Souls

‘Got Your Number’ – Serena Ryder

Episode two – Pecking Order

‘Is That Clear’ – Nick Waterhouse

Episode three – Promises, Promises

‘Rise Up’ – King’s Crew

Episode four – Revenue Per Square Foot

‘Katchi’ – Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges

‘Can We Hang On?’ – Cold War Kids

Episode five – Good Mudding

‘Up For Down Stroke’ – Parliament

‘Praise You’ – Hannah Grace

Episode six – Cats, Ballet, Harvey Specter

‘Here In Spirit’ – Jim James

Episode seven – Sour Grapes

‘Unconditional (Live)’ – Freya Ridings

‘Spill The Wine’ – Eric Burdon

‘It’s Gonna Get Better’ – Sam Martin

Episode eight – Coral Gables

‘So Tied Up’ – Cold War Kids

Episode nine – Motion To Delay

‘Feel Like Somebody Else’ – The Dig

Episode ten – Managing Partner

‘In The Air Tonight’ – Phil Collins

‘Can’t Stop’ – Earl St. Clair

Episode eleven – Rocky 8

‘Feel It Still’ – Portugal The Man

‘No Running From Me’ – Toulouse

Episode twelve – Whale Hunt

‘Something Just Like This’ – The Chainsmokers

‘Dream’ – Imagine Dragons

Episode thirteen – The Greater Good

‘I Could Fight On A Wall’ – Aquilo

‘Drop Of Honey’ – Eric Kufs

Episode fourteen – Peas In A Pod

‘Bones And Ghost’ – Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival

Episode fifteen – Stalking Horse

N/A

Episode sixteen – Harvey

‘Love Is Mystical’ – Cold War Kids

Season nine

Episode one – Everything’s Changed

‘Apocalypse’ – Cigarettes After Sex

‘Just Feels Good’ – Imani Coppola

‘Eagle Birds’ – The Black Keys

‘Good As Gold’ – Moon Taxi

Episode two – Special Master

‘The Man’ – The Killers

Episode three – Windmills

N/A

Episode four – Cairo

‘Hang My Head In Shame’ – Pete Molinari

‘House Of My Soul (You Light The Rooms)’ – Langhorne Slim

Episode five – If The Shoe Fits

‘Baby Who’s Been Foolin’ You’ – LJ Waiters

‘Movin’ – Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed

‘Fly Clean’ – Eamon

Episode six – Whatever It Takes

‘Shine’ – Leon Bridges

Episode seven – Scenic Route

‘Boogie Down’ – Eddie Kendricks

‘Come Get Your Love’ – Redbone

Episode eight – Prisoner’s Dilemma

‘You & Me (The Wildfire)’ – Aron Wright

Episode nine – Thunder Away

‘Bloodline’ – Barbarossa

‘Natural’ – Imagine Dragons

Episode ten – One Last Con

‘I’ve Been Dazed’ – Michael Kiwanuka

‘This Too Shall Last’ – Anderson East

‘Miss You All The Time’ – O.A.R.

‘Perfect’ – Ed Sheeran

‘My Own’ – Whitaker

‘Viva La Vida’ – Coldplay