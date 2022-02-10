Super Bowl: Zendaya sells seashells by the sea shore in André 3000-narrated ad

Zendaya stars in a new André 3000-narrated advert for Squarespace that will air in full at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Euphoria star and musician poses as seashell-seller Sally who is struggling to make her business heard until she creates a new webstore that helps market her products. André 3000 uses parts of the famous seashell tongue-twister to detail her growth.

A preview of the commercial shared yesterday (February 9) concludes with Sally’s seashells becoming so successful that “she sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity”. “Shucks”, Zendaya says at the end of the clip.

Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya said in a statement: “As a creator myself, and a Squarespace customer since 2018, I understand the importance of having an online presence that truly represents you and your business.

“I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André ‘3000’ Benjamin.”

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to star in an advert for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos alongside Charlie Puth during Super Bowl LVI [via Billboard].

Stallion said about her partnership with the company: “I am the Hot Girl Coach. I am Miss Flamin’ Hottie. I mean, I am all things hot. So I feel like it was very necessary for the Hot Cheeto and the Hot Girl to get together.”

She recently shared new song ‘Flamin’ Hottie’, featuring an interpolation of Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Push It’, to promote Frito-Lay products Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are set to perform at this Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show.