‘Supernova’ documentary about Israeli music festival tragedy acquired for release in UK and more

Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre, an upcoming documentary about October 7’s Hamas attack on Israeli music festival Supernova Sukkot Gathering, is being planned for release in the UK and other parts of the world.

Per a report from Variety, the hour-long documentary has been acquired by a “major” broadcaster in the UK, and has been picked up by the BBC World Service, ZDF in Germany, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, RAI in Italy, VRT in Belgium, CNews in France and Record TV in Brazil.

Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre – co-directed by Duki Dror (Netflix‘s Inside The Mossad) and Yossi Bloch (Netflix‘s The Devil Next Door) – is set to premiere in Israel on December 23.

In the documentary, survivors of the attack and first-responders share their testimonies and open up about the horrific events that transpired at the music festival in October at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Producer Reinhardt Beetz said in a statement to Variety that “the full details of this coordinated terror attack are only now coming together, providing a comprehensive story that will undoubtedly resonate for years to come.”

Co-drector Duki Dror added: “The scenes and testimonies we have documented are almost inconceivable and unprecedented. Working on this has been particularly emotional as the magnitudes of the horrors perpetrated are coming to light.”

Supernova Sukkot Gathering – the Israeli offshoot of the Paralello Universo psytrance festival in Brazil – was attended by over 3,500 festival-goers, with Variety reporting that 371 of whom were killed during the attacks on October 7, with 40 others being kidnaped and hundreds more left wounded and injured.

October 7 also marked the start of Hamas’ infiltration of Israel elsewhere, including a massacre at the Israeli Be’eri kibbutz, and then Israel Defense Forces’ deadly retaliatory responses.

On October 16, the producers of Supernova Sukkot Gathering shared a statement about the attacks, saying: “What was planned to be the happiest and largest electronic music festival of the Nova Tribe has turned into a scene of unspeakable tragedy, an inhumane war crime, an unprecedented violation of the most basic human values.”

“This is the epitome of pure and unbridled evil, the horrifying and senseless murder of countless innocent angels, whose only ‘crime’ was being Jewish and living in Israel.”

“We are working tirelessly, day and night, conducting search and rescue operations, helping identify the victims and updating their families. Searching for those located in the disaster area, or other locations, recovering equipment from the site and its surroundings and, above all, ensuring the security of Israel.This is our sole goal, and we will stand behind it and fulfil it to the best of our abilities. We will not stop.”