‘Superstore’ cast reunite following show’s final episode

The cast of workplace sitcom Superstore have pleased fans by reuniting for the first time since the show’s final episode.

The six-season comedy about the lives of employees at a big box store came to a surprise end earlier in 2021, when cast and crew were told that the show had been cancelled by NBC. Nine episodes of its seventh season had already been filmed.

Now, following the Superstore‘s end, co-stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi, Nichole Sakura, Lauren Ash and Colton Dunn have indulged in a post-show reunion.

The event was captured on social media by both Ash and Dunn.

“Man I missed these dummies,” wrote Ash alongside a snap of the group enjoying a steak dinner on Instagram.

“Ran into these goofballs. I think [@nicholesakura] must of watched that video from the movie ‘The Ring’ tho,” wrote Dunn on Instagram.

Last month, supernatural drama Manifest found a new life on Netflix after also being cancelled by Superstore‘s former home NBC.

The streaming giant announced that a fourth season of the show, starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, would be going ahead.

The news came after creator/executive producer Jeff Rake, who campaigned heavily this summer for fans not to give up on the show.