‘Sweet Home’ star Song Kang in talks to return for Season 2

Song Kang, star of Netflix’s 2020 K-drama series Sweet Home, is currently in talks to return for a second season of the show.

Yesterday (December 23), South Korean news publication Biz Enter claimed in a report, citing multiple sources, that Song was set to reprise his role as Cha Hyun-soo in the popular apocalyptic horror Netflix original series.

Song’s agency, Namoo Actors, has since responded to the report, noting that the actor is in talks to return to the series, but has not officially accepted the role. “It is true that we are in discussions about it, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” a representative from Namoo Actors told Star Today, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

It is also currently unknown if any of the other Sweet Home actors will be returning for the second season. Back in October, JTBC News claimed that Lee Si-young and Park Gyu-young, who played Seo Yi-kyung and Yoon Ji-soo in the series respectively, would be the only actors from Season 1 who would be returning.

Soon after, however, Netflix Korea responded to the report in a statement to Top Star News, stating that “nothing has been decided yet” regarding the second season of Sweet Home nor the casting of actors for the show.

Sweet Home is based on the popular 2017 webtoon of the same name. The series follows a high school student who tries to survive a world filled with mysterious monsters out to wipe out humanity.

In other K-drama news, Lee Joon and Lee Jin-wook – stars of the new Netflix series Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – have revealed that they had a hard time getting to know one another while filming the series.