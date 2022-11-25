Fans say switch off this Netflix setting if you want ‘1899’ to make sense

1899 is shaping up to be a Netflix ‘must-watch’ show, but early viewers of the show have a tip for those thinking about watching it.

The series is about a passenger ship filled with people from all countries around the world that was heading from London to New York. The interesting thing about 1899 is that each character speaks in their own language. This means that many characters actually require someone on screen to translate the words of another person for them.

The problem is exacerbated if you’re watching the German Netflix property in English Dub. Essentially, as per CNET, you miss out on the little twist and turns that the language barriers in the show provide. However, this can all be fixed with on simple trick – captions.

Simply start up the show and from there make sure that you have the audio set to “English [Original],” and that the subtitles are set to “English [CC]”.

What this means is that when you’re watching the show you will be only able to hear the English-speaking characters speaking in English – and the other nationalities in their mother tongues (but with subtitles in English). This in turn makes the show make a little more sense as its plot unfolds.

1899 to date has racked up an impressive critics score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, whilst the audience score ranks at 77%. It stars some familiar faces from other Netflix international hits, such as Dark (Andreas Pietschmann) and The Rain (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen). The series also stars the likes of Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard and Hail Ceasar’s Emily Beecham.

Empire called the series “an intriguing, densely layered puzzle-box mystery that defies easy categorisation but somehow works.” Meanwhile, CBR wrote: “1899 is a strong contender for the best feel-bad show of the year, with its conniving characters, unrelenting suspense, and grim stakes.”

A synopsis for 1899 reads: “A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea.

1899 is currently available to stream on Netflix.