Sydney Sweeney says Angus Cloud’s death still doesn’t “feel real”

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, saying that it still doesn’t “feel real”.

Cloud, who played Fezco in the hit HBO series, died in August this year aged 25. His cause of death was confirmed as an accidental drug overdose in September.

The cast of Euphoria paid tribute to the actor at the time, with Sweeney writing on social media that he had the “kindest heart”.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Glamour, the Anyone But You star revealed that the cast were “constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock”.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she said.

“(At least) when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world,” she added. “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the teen drama, said that while she can’t reveal anything about season three, she was “very excited” about its return.

Following Cloud’s death, tributes poured in from co-stars Zendaya, Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow.

Advertisement

Cloud’s mother recalled his last words to her before she went to bed on the night of his death. “I love you, mama. You’re the best,” she remembered him saying, adding: “I’ll see you in the morning.”

Back in the summer, Billie Eilish dedicated her performance of ‘Never Felt So Alone’ Cloud while at Lollapalooza. Released earlier this year with Labrinth, the track features prominently on the latest season of the Euphoria.

This week it was announced that Sweeney will produce and star in the new religious horror movie, Immaculate.