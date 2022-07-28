Sydney Sweeney says she can’t afford to take a break: “They don’t pay actors like they used to”

Sydney Sweeney has said she can’t afford to take a six-month break from acting, claiming they “don’t pay actors like they used to”.

Despite landing roles in hit HBO shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter that she still has insecurities over her finances.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney said. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

When asked about the payments from HBO, Sweeney said: “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Sweeney, who was an ambassador for Miu Miu and starred in an Armani beauty campaign, said her move into brand deals was to help fund the acting career costs which aren’t always covered by a network – like styling and travel on press tours.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A.,” she added. “I take deals because I have to.”

Sweeney is set to star in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts and Mike Epps. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Madame Web is the latest Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures, following Venom, sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius starring Jared Leto.

Madame Web is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 6, 2023.