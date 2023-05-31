Sydney Sweeney says she had to “fight” roles after ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney has claimed that she had to “fight” for roles since appearing on the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The actress discussed her time in the industry in a new interview with Variety, while promoting her latest project, Reality. The docudrama sees her take on the role of ex-intelligence specialist Reality Winner, who was arrested by the FBI in 2017 after the mishandling of classified information.

According to Sweeney, however, she had to fight to be considered for roles such as these as people often only saw her as capable of playing certain characters. This came particularly after her portrayal of the unhinged Cassie Howard in Euphoria and spoiled teenager Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus.

“I’ve shocked people by the choices that I make with my characters… There’s always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that. It’s the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different,” she said.

“Like Reality… I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else. It was the same for White Lotus. They didn’t think that I was right for White Lotus, because I did Euphoria,” she added. “So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for White Lotus just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else. I could get offered roles that are similar to the ones that I’ve played, but the ones that are different, the ones that surprise people that I do, are the ones that I usually have to fight for.”

Alongside her role in Reality, Sweeney will also star opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You, in her first romantic comedy. Directed by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit, Easy A), the film set for release in the UK on December 15.

She will also reprise her role of Cassie in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, although it remains unclear when this is set to arrive. It has been over a year since the second season came to an end, and in recent months creator Sam Levinson has turned his focus to the upcoming series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).