Following his debut Oscar win earlier this month – Best Adapted Screenplay, Jojo Rabbit – details of filmmaker Taika Waititi’s latest project have emerged.

Waititi shot to widespread fame in recent years after his 2016 wacky comedy Hunt For The Wilderpeople became New Zealand’s highest grossing local title ever. He followed it up with Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and wartime satire Jojo Rabbit earlier this year.

Advertisement

Now, US television network Showtime have confirmed development of The Auteur, a series of half-hour episodes to be directed by Waititi and starring Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald). Ghost Team‘s Peter Warren is on writing duties.

Based on the graphic novel by Rick Spears, James Callahan and Luigi Anderson, the show is a “gonzo horror-comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous, high wire act of biting satire”, reports Deadline. The plot centres on a film producer, desperate to come up with a horror hit after his most recent picture bombed spectacularly at the box office. However, in a typically-Waititian bizarre turn of events, the industry exec accidentally traps his production on a backlot with a serial killer.

“The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life,” said Showtime in a statement.

This isn’t Waititi’s first foray into mainstream television. He recently directed an episode of hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian and also helmed several episodes of the small screen adaptation of his own vampire satire story What We Do In The Shadows. Law, meanwhile, has appeared in numerous TV projects over the years, including this year’s latest season of The New Pope.