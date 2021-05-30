‘Tarzan’ actor Joe Lara has died in a plane crash aged 58

Joe Lara, who is best known for starring in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, has died in a plane crash in Tennessee. He was 58.

The actor was one of seven people who died yesterday (May 29) when a small jet, which was a Cessna Citation 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake near the town of Smyrna. His wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, 66, was also among the dead.

The other victims have been named as: Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah. They were locals who were all a part of the same church.

According to TMZ, Emergency services worked through the night on Saturday before all the passengers were presumed dead. An investigation is underway to determine what might’ve caused the crash.

Joe first appeared as Tarzan in the TV movie Tarzan In Manhattan before reprising the role in the follow-up TV series.

While he was best known for Tarzan, he had many other acting credits including Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, Gunsmoke: The Last Apache, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch and Tropical Heat.

Joe gave up acting in 2002 to pursue a career in country music.

Gwen was a diet guru and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999. She and Joe hosted their own YouTube channel, ‘Life With Gwen And Joe’, which gave fans an insight into their life together.

The pair married in 2018. They leave behind two grown-up children from Gwen’s first marriage.