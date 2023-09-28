Taylor Swift reportedly loans Sophie Turner New York apartment amid Joe Jonas divorce

Taylor Swift has loaned Sophie Turner an apartment in New York City following her split from Joe Jonas, according to reports.

Swift, who was recently seen on a night out with the Game Of Thrones actor, is said to have temporarily allowed Turner and her two daughters to live in her New York apartment while they iron out custody arrangements.

According to Page Six, the singer keeps an apartment in Tribeca as an investment property, which she has given to Turner as a temporary residence.

Earlier this week, Turner and Jonas agreed to temporarily keep their children in New York. She previously filed a petition last week (September 21) claiming their two daughters had been “wrongfully retained” in the city from “their habitual residence of England”.

According to court documents (via NBC News), the couple agreed to an interim consent order preventing them from removing their children “from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York” pending further order from the court.

In her original petition, Turner said the couple had agreed that Jonas would look after their two daughters in the US while on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers in July, while she filmed a new series in the UK.

Turner, who planned to return to England this month with their two daughters, claimed that Jonas refused to hand over the children’s passports when she attempted to collect them.

A representative for Jonas disputed the allegation, claiming Turner was aware of an order issued by the Florida Court that “restricts both parents from relocating their children” after he filed for divorce.

Turner and Jonas officially announced their separation on September 6 on Instagram, where they described it as a “united decision”. Swift, meanwhile, previously dated Jonas back in 2008.