Tearful Jimmy Carr remembers Sean Lock: “He was so good to me”

Jimmy Carr has spoken about grieving the death of fellow comedian and friend Sean Lock, saying that he was “wiped out” by the experience.

News of Lock’s death at the age of 58 was announced on August 18, with a statement confirming that the comedian had “died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

Speaking in a new interview with the Guardian published today (September 29), Carr reflected on the pair’s lengthy career together, particularly on 8 Out Of 10 Cats. “After he died I looked back and went: ‘Hang on – was I in a double act?’ We did 250 TV shows together and I sort of didn’t notice,” Carr said.

“I mean, I don’t think he’d view me as a comedy partner. He’d say: “Get over yourself – I’m much funnier.’”

The comedian also said he hadn’t been prepared for how much Lock’s death would affect him. “I got wiped out. It was the same thing when my mother died and I had to go to bed and sleep for 17 hours,” he explained.

When asked about being roasted by Lock over the K2 tax scandal, Carr tearfully responded: “When that’s happening to you, you never forget the people who were good to you. And he was so good to me.

“He said: ‘Are you OK? All right, we’ll handle this.’ And then he went out there, was super-funny about it, no judgment.”

Earlier this month (September 13) images of a Brighton mural paying tribute to Lock began circulating on social media, with fans praising the street art.

Graffiti artist Hugh Whittaker’s piece was warmly received as “a beautiful tribute,” with one Twitter user joking: “This is the sort of thing Sean Lock would mercilessly roast on 8 out of 10 cats for an uncomfortably long amount of time until the audience didn’t know how to react anymore & were laughing purely from nervousness.”