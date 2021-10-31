‘Ted Lasso’ actor Phil Dunster gives update on season three filming

Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster has given an update on when season three of the hit Apple TV+ show will begin filming.

Via Variety, Dunster said filming on the Emmy award-winning show is due to begin in the new year, on January 31 according to Variety journalist Marc Malkin.

Dunster added: “Honestly, I’m not trying to be coy, but I don’t know anything,” he said when asked about what fans could expect from the new season.

“I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific. They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran says he’s been asked to write a song for the upcoming third season of the show.

The singer was appearing remotely on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV last night (October 30) to promote his new album ‘=’, a week after he announced that he’d tested positive for COVID, meaning that all his planned promotional appearances around the album’s release would happen from home.

“I’m obsessed with it,” the singer said about his love for the show. “It’s one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to people and they’re watching it instantly. I just think it’s great.”

Revealing his plan to work on music for the next season, which is reportedly set to begin filming in January 2022 [via Collider], Sheeran added: “I got asked to do a song for the next season,” before Waddingham interrupted him, urging: “Do it! You’ve said it here – you have to now!”

Season two of Ted Lasso landed on Apple TV+ earlier this summer. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us that love does win. It’s about our world as it could be. As it should be.”

The show’s titular star Jason Sudeikis won two Emmys at the 2021 awards earlier this year – Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series – both for Ted Lasso.