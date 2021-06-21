‘Ted Lasso’ drops fresh look at season two in new trailer

A brand new trailer for season two of Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has dropped ahead of its release next month.

The hit comedy follows Jason Sudeikis’ titular American football coach as he is unexpectedly brought in to coach Premier League team AFC Richmond, despite no experience in association football.

After debuting a teaser back in April, a fresh look at the new episodes has now been released.

The new trailer depicts Lasso’s continuing exploits with the team as he tries to overcome a continuing streak of draws, the coach joking during a press conference: “I’ve never been embarrassed about having streaks in my draws – it’s all part of growing up.”

Ted Lasso has proved a big success since its first season debut last year, with Sudeikis winning a string of awards including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

The show also stars Hannah Waddingham – who won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress – Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed, while Sarah Niles is joining the cast in season two as sports psychologist Sharon.

Season two is set to finally premiere on July 23 with two episodes, followed by a new episode launch every Friday.

Alongside Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ recently debuted the first trailer for season two of The Morning Show ahead of its debut on September 17.

The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon alongside fellow cast members Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.