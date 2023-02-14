‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 release date confirmed with new teaser trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed that Ted Lasso season three will arrive next month. You can watch a teaser trailer below.

The first episode of the new season will premiere worldwide on March 15, with new instalments arriving weekly every Wednesday. Season three will consist of 12 episodes.

The multi-Emmy winning show, which focuses on the titular football coach (Jason Sudeikis) and the fictional AFC Richmond, will this time see the team back in the Premier League, where they’re quickly met with media scrutiny and early predictions of relegation.

Embittered former kit man Nate (Nick Mohammed) is now the manager of rivals West Ham, while Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) has stepped up as assistant coach for Richmond, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Meanwhile, with the pressure mounting at work, Ted (Sudeikis) continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, while Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating her ex-husband and West Ham owner Ruper (Anthony Head). Elsewhere, Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway,” reads the season’s official description.

Apple TV+ released a first look at season three last month, with a teaser line reading: “Time to win the whole fucking thing.”

Last year, Goldstein, who also writes on the series, suggested that the third season would be the show’s last.

“We are writing it like that,” he told The Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

In a four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, NME wrote: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us that love does win. It’s about our world as it could be. As it should be.”

Ted Lasso season three arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15