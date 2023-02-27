‘Ted Lasso’ season three trailer roots for AFC Richmond once more

The official trailer for Ted Lasso season three has just been released – check it out above.

Jason Sudeikis’ wholesome comedy is finally set to return on March 15 to pick up where AFC Richmond left off.

An official synopsis for Ted Lasso season three reads: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

In the trailer, we see a first glimpse of Nate since going to work for Rupert while ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ by the Rolling Stones plays.

The first episode of the new season will premiere worldwide on March 15, with new instalments arriving weekly every Wednesday. Season three will consist of 12 episodes.

In a four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, NME wrote: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us that love does win. It’s about our world as it could be. As it should be.”