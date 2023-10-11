‘Teletubbies’ sun baby is now pregnant with first child

Jessica Smith, who played the sun baby in Teletubbies, has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

Smith, who played the character across the original show’s run from 1997 to 2001, shared the news by posting a picture of her scan on Instagram on Tuesday (October 10). In the caption, she wrote: “When two becomes three.”

The news prompted a slew of replies related to the children’s show. “The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Another added: “Congratulations! You’re gonna have your own sun baby!!!”

Smith, who is now in her mid-twenties, made an appearance on ITV show Lorraine in 2017, where she revealed her hopes of pursuing a career teaching dance in primary schools.

The Teletubbies, starring Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, was originally created by Anne Wood and Andrew Davenport in 1997 and aired on BBC Two.

A track based on the show’s theme song, titled ‘Teletubbies say Eh-oh!’, reached Number One on the UK Singles Charts in December of the same year. It remained in the top 100 for a total of 41 weeks.

Advertisement

After the original show came to an end in 2001, a reboot series starring a new sun baby premiered in 2014 on CBeebies in the UK and Nick Jr. in the US. The series came to an end in August 2018 after 120 episodes.