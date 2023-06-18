‘Terminator’ star Linda Hamilton joining cast of ‘Stranger Things’ season five

Linda Hamilton – best known for her legendary role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator films – has been announced to star in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The news came at this year’s TUDUM event in Brazil, where Netflix showed off a suite of news about its upcoming original projects. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton appeared at the event via video link, and was introduced by her Terminator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger (who attended in-person to announce a new season of his show FUBAR).

At the time of writing, it’s unknown who Hamilton will play in Stranger Things, or how significant her role will be to the overall narrative.

Advertisement

Back in February, Finn Wolfhard hinted that season five of Stranger Things could be released in 2025. That was, however, before production on the show was put on hold due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Some of the show’s biggest stars, like David Harbour, have expressed a feeling of contentedness around its impending end. Others, like Gaten Matarazzo, have said they don’t feel ready for Stranger Things to end. All of the main cast will be receiving significant pay rises for their appearances in the fifth season.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things franchise will be kept alive with an animated series and soon-to-be-released VR game, as well as several other projects yet to be announced.