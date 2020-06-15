‘Thank God You’re Here’ made available to stream for the first time

Logie-winning improv comedy series Thank God You’re Here has been available to stream, over a decade after its last episode aired.

Punkee reports that Network 10 have uploaded the improv comedy’s first season today (June 15) on their streaming service, 10play. The season first aired on the network in 2006.

Shane Bourne hosted the show, while Have You Been Paying Attention? host Tom Gleisner served as the show’s judge. It featured an array of celebrities and comedians improvising their way through a scenario. Each segment began with the guest walking through a door and being greeted with the show’s titular phrase.

Guests throughout the show’s four seasons included Rebel Wilson, Angus Sampson, Rhys Darby, Adam Hills, Josh Lawson and Hamish Blake. In addition to the celebrity guests, the show also sported a regular cast of actors who performed in the scenes. Among these were Heidi Arena, Roz Hammond and Ed Kavalee – the latter of whom now joins Gleisner as a regular panelist on Have You Been Paying Attention?.

The show ran between 2006 and mid-2009. In addition to the Australian version, 18 other countries used the show’s format. The most recent version appeared in Azerbaijan in late 2019.

Stream the first season of Thank God You’re Here via 10play.