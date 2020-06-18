GAMING  

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with three counts of rape

Warning: this article contains information some readers may find upsetting

By Jasper Bruce
Danny Masterson in September, 2017. Credit: Getty/Paul Archuleta

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his work on the sitcom That ’70s Show, has been charged with three counts of rape dating back to the early 2000s.

The charges come at the end of a three-year investigation and relate to three separate incidents which allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson was arrested on Wednesday morning (June 17), ABC News reports. He is alleged to have raped a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December 2003.

Masterson’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, maintains his client’s innocence.

“We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Mr Mesereau said in a statement.

“Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.

“The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

In 2017, NME reported that the Church of Scientology had allegedly covered up accusations against Masterson, who is a practising Scientologist. According to The Hollywood Reporterfour women who filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church in 2019 were “stalked and harrassed” for doing so.

Masterson portrayed Stephen Hyde in That ’70s Show from 1998-2006. He also appeared in the Netflix series The Ranch, but was fired from the show in 2017 when allegations of sexual assault came to light.

