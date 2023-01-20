NewsTV News

‘That ‘90s Show’ viewers praise Netflix reboot: “A sequel series done right”

Fans have already called for a second season

By Adam Starkey
That 90s Show
'That '90s Show' is available on Netflix. CREDIT: Netflix

Viewers have praised Netflix sitcom That ‘90s Show, describing it as a worthy successor to That ‘70s Show.

Set in 1995, the sequel series features a mix of new and returning characters. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as grandparents Kitty and Red Forman respectively, while other original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and others make guest appearances.

That ‘90s Show is led by new cast member Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Other additions include Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Reyn Doi as Ozzie and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, the son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis).

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who created That ‘70s Show with Mark Brazill, have teamed up with their daughter Lindsey Turner and original show writer Gregg Mettler to develop the sequel series.

After the 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix on Thursday (January 19), viewers have mostly praised the series in early reactions.

That ‘90s Show was so fun like I’m genuinely so happy it did the original show justice,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “I was hesitant at first, but That ‘90s Show is really good and actually funny. Red and Kitty still steal the show with every scene they have, but the new kids are good too. It feels almost like the original show. This is a sequel series done right!”

You can check out more reactions below.

Speaking about returning to the show for a sequel (via NetflixQueue), showrunner Bonnie said: “It’s a wonderful time to go home. The world is so chaotic and there’s so much noise, and we want to be somewhere peaceful, some place that’s familiar. We need comfort food right now more than ever, and I think the show delivers that.”

That ‘70s Show ran for eight seasons between August 1998 and May 2006. The series followed the lives of six teenage friends living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin.

That ‘90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.

