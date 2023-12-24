‘The Bear’ season 3 will arrive in 2024

The third season of The Bear will air in 2024, it has been confirmed.

The hit TV series follows life inside a sandwich shop kitchen as award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) tries to turn it into a high-end restaurant.

According to Vanity Fair, White is set to spend some time “with some chefs” in January and the majority of the new season will play out within the newly-opened restaurant’s kitchen. It is unknown what the new season’s episode order will be.

The series was renewed for a third season on broadcaster FX earlier this year, not long after the second season aired in June.

NME named the show the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos. Now preparing to reopen the business as a fine-dining restaurant, Carm’s foodie family took stock.

“As each character slowly redefined themselves (Sydney finding her strengths, Richie finding his weaknesses, Marcus finding a really good-looking dessert in Copenhagen…), the show started to make us believe that things might actually work out for everyone. But this is The Bear, after all, and Jeremy Allen White is too good at trauma for Carm’s ever-simmering breakdown not to spill over into an explosive final episode that we’re still scraping off the walls. It might have been hard to stomach, but this was three Michelin-starred TV.”

In other news, Jamie Oliver has admitted that he finds it hard to watch The Bear due to the cast’s cooking skills.

When asked on The Graham Norton Show if it “bugs” him when people “aren’t cooking right” in films, Oliver replied: “It really does. I’ve got to get back into The Bear because I watched the first two [episodes] – and I know it’s brilliant, everyone keeps telling me how brilliant it is – but I watched the first two and I’m like, ‘He can’t chop.’