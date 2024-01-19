‘The Bequeathed’ cast: who’s who in the new Netflix k-drama

Netflix’s new k-drama series The Bequeathed has been released to streaming today (January 19).

The six-episode show was first announced back in October, and it is based on a popular webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung. It is co-written by Hellbound and Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, alongside Hwang Eun-young and series director Min Hong-nam.

The trailer for the series was released earlier this month, featuring the lead character Yoon Seo-ha being informed of the death of an uncle that was previously unknown to her.

“That crazy bastard is killing people around me one by one to inherit that burial ground all by himself,” Seo-ha tells the police in the trailer, but still things in her life slowly spin out of control.

“Give me the family burial ground. That’s the only way you can live,” her half-brother Young-ho begs, as the trailer comes to an end.

Watch the trailer below.

Who is in The Bequeathed cast?

The series focuses on Yoon Seo-ha (Hellbound‘s Kim Hyun-joo), a lecturer who inherits a family burial ground after the death of her uncle. However, the sudden appearance of her half-brother Kim Yeong-ho (Itaewon Class‘ Ryu Kyung-soo) complicates the situation when he demands that he has a stake in the burial ground.

Things get increasingly ominous when police officers Choi Seong-joon (My Name‘s Park Hee-soon) and Park Sang-min (Moving‘s Park Byung-eun) show up to investigate a series of mysterious murders that took place nearby.

The officers suspect that the murders are connected to Seo-ha’s inheritance, but Seong-joon and Sang-min are antagonistic to each other, based on a case from the past that has left lingering feelings of inferiority and jealous on the part of Sang-min.

The cast of The Bequeathed is as follows:

Kim Hyun-joo as Yoon Seo-ha

Park Hee-soon as Choi Seong-joon

Park Byung-eun as Park Sang-min

Ryu Kyung-soo as Kim Yeong-ho

Park Sung-hoon as Yang Jae-seok