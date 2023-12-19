‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor Kate Micucci announces she’s cancer-free

The Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci has shared news that she is now free of cancer after first revealing her lung cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

On December 9, Micucci, who played Lucy on the long-running CBS series, shared news of her “surprising diagnosis” on TikTok, saying that she was in the hospital recovering from surgery for lung cancer the day before.

She said at the time: “They caught it really early. It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so you know, it was a surprise. But also, I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out – I’m all good.”

Now, Micucci has shared a new update sharing the good news: “I have great news, which is that I am cancer free!”

“The surgery last week went great,” she continued in a new TikTok. “All the reports came back that it worked. I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that. I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did. I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

Micucci appeared as a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory called Lucy. As per Deadline, Micucci was most recently cast in a voice role for the upcoming animated Angry Birds Mystery Island TV series.

Her other credits include Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Your Mother and Malcolm in the Middle.