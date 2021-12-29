The first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett premiered today (December 29) on Disney+ and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Star Wars and The Mandalorian spin-off.

According to the official synopsis, the new show sees “Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Before the series, which follows on from season two of The Mandalorian, gets too caught up in the politics of the Tatooine underworld though, Stranger In A Strange Land focuses on Boba Fett’s backstory, with references to Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones and a direct follow-up to events that happened in Return Of The Jedi.

Advertisement

Here’s what fans made of the first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett:

Overall, initial reactions are really positive

Fans have called Stranger In A Strange Land a “dream” with the soundtrack and the visuals both being praised.

First episode of Book of Boba Fett continues the tradition Mandalorian Season 2 started by giving us literally everything we could ever dream of. And right out the damn gate, too. OH. And it's directed by Robert Rodriguez. Straight 🔥 — Jack Thompson (@teklock) December 29, 2021

Book of Boba Fett already meeting expectations. Been a Mando since before most fans knew what they were. Seeing the OG get his own show is such a dream for me. And that music score? 👨‍🍳👌 — Codi Coldburst (@AlexiaAmaterasu) December 29, 2021

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND Easily one of the best episodes of SW television. My only reservation is that the main narrative was merely pretty good, but wow, the flashback sequences were just brilliant and simple visual storytelling. — Romang (@comrade1138) December 29, 2021

to summarize, here's what i like about the boba fett show:

– spectacular ambience

– beautiful soundtrack

– TEMUERA MORRISON

– inclusion of the prequels to tie old boba with young boba

– interesting side characters

– boba and fennec girlbossing

there's more but those are my favs — sarah (@sarahisntgay) December 29, 2021

No Spoiler Review of #TheBookOfBobaFett :

It Was…GREAT!!!! Ugh I can’t wait another week for the next one. If anyone complains about @Tem_Morrison who btw performance was *chef’s Kiss, CATCH ME OUTSIDE! #FennecShand #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/zbxfpfIQgk — ❤️Raquel Fernandez❤️ (@SHE_RAquelFDZ) December 29, 2021

Advertisement

Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand is a big hit

The assassin is already a fan favourite, with some asking for a Fennec Shand spin-off.

Now my new favorite Star Wars character is #FennecShand she’s so amazing @MingNa was amazing 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️🙏🙏 — Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) December 29, 2021

“Yours looks shinier than mine.” 😂 Your honor, in this presentation I will give explanations of why #FennecShand is a Boss Ass Bish. @MingNa #BookofBobaFett — Miranda Miller (@mrandamiller517) December 29, 2021

Fennec Shand stole the show for the 1st ep of The Book of Boba Fett. — isal. (@SHLHDDN) December 29, 2021

Ming should have her own show. Fennec Shand is badass. — Deb (@SassyDragonfly) December 29, 2021

Fans found the inclusion of Fett’s homeworld Kamino and the flashback to the death of his ‘father’ Jango emotional

With a scene straight from Attack Of The Clones, some fans were left in tears as the first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett added emotion to the bounty hunter.

// book of boba fett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

NOT THE KAMINO FLASHBACK OH MY GOD — chloe (@skycaptainss) December 29, 2021

tbobf spoilers (??) // boba fett spoiler

.

.

.

i was so NOT READY for that shot of kamino and the scene of aotc like ?!;#*@,#@* i gasped i screamed i cried — m i l l e y (@milleysoares) December 29, 2021

// the book of boba fett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

Ghosts of Kamino pic.twitter.com/dKl0PGPufK — Qi'ra • #MakeSolo2Happen (@MoreSoloPlease) December 29, 2021

minute and a half into boba fett and we get kamino/attack of the clones flashbacks?!?! omg — zoe (@settle4me) December 29, 2021

Flashbacks to Kamino, Geonisis, the Sarlaccs stomach and more Tusken Raider lore… Book Of Boba Fett episode one was top notch! pic.twitter.com/Dk5sQJhEe6 — Darth Jäger (@MrSmith994) December 29, 2021

However, some fans found the pace of episode one too slow

As one fan put it, “Boba Fett is like that high school crush you had; they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring.”

Am I the only one who didn’t really enjoy Boba Fett Ep 1? Some parts were good but I feel like the flashback scenes dragged on too much. Understandable though since we have no idea how he survived in the first place — ANGEL (@xKillSwitch130x) December 29, 2021

I appreciate the visual storytelling to open the first episode, but after the extended flashback, The Book of Boba Fett becomes visually and narratively boring and trite. Not a great start. — Dr. John Vanderhoef (@johnvanderhoef) December 29, 2021

Boba Fett is like that high school crush you had; they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring. — Super Sparker (@SuperSparker) December 29, 2021

It was "fine." A few scenes were great, much of it was a bit boring. Without spoiling much…I really need the writers to spell out why Boba Fett is suddenly motivated to become a crime lord after decades as a lone wolf bounty hunter. — Andrew Mark Henry (@andrewmarkhenry) December 29, 2021

The Book Of Boba Fett releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+