‘The Book Of Boba Fett’: Fans react as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off launches on Disney+

**Warning: spoilers for 'The Book Of Boba Fett' episode one here**

By Ali Shutler
Book Of Boba Fett
'The Book Of Boba Fett'. CREDIT: Disney+

The first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett premiered today (December 29) on Disney+ and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Star Wars and The Mandalorian spin-off.

According to the official synopsis, the new show sees “Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Before the series, which follows on from season two of The Mandalorian, gets too caught up in the politics of the Tatooine underworld though, Stranger In A Strange Land focuses on Boba Fett’s backstory, with references to Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones and a direct follow-up to events that happened in Return Of The Jedi.

Here’s what fans made of the first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett:

Overall, initial reactions are really positive

Fans have called Stranger In A Strange Land a “dream” with the soundtrack and the visuals both being praised.

Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand is a big hit

The assassin is already a fan favourite, with some asking for a Fennec Shand spin-off.

Fans found the inclusion of Fett’s homeworld Kamino and the flashback to the death of his ‘father’ Jango emotional

With a scene straight from Attack Of The Clones, some fans were left in tears as the first episode of The Book Of Boba Fett added emotion to the bounty hunter.

However, some fans found the pace of episode one too slow

As one fan put it, “Boba Fett is like that high school crush you had; they’re dreamy and mysterious from a distance as the person you had imagined in your head but, when you finally get to know them, you discover they’re kinda bland and boring.”

The Book Of Boba Fett releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+

